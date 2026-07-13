Jim Parsons says he feels ‘robbed’ of his youth after coming out later in life

Jim Parsons has reflected on feeling “a little robbed” of his youth after coming out later in life.

During an appearance on All Out with Jon Dean, the Big Bang Theory star said he still feels there are experiences he missed out on because he spent so many years suppressing his sexuality.

Discussing why ageing can feel particularly complicated for many gay men, Parsons described himself as a “late bloomer”.

“I guess a part of me feels a little robbed of my youth in that specific aspect of being uncomfortable gay” – Jim Parsons on All Out with Jon Dean

“Part of that for me was not allowing myself to be my gay self for a long time or feeling that it was wrong,” he told the host backstage at the Broadway production of Titanique, where he stars as Rose’s mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater.

Jim Parsons: Inside The Dressing Room | The Character You Don’t Know by Jon Dean An exclusive interview backstage on Broadway with U.S. television star Jim Parsons | Watch early and ad-free now by becoming an All Out Insider Read on Substack

The actor explained that this continues to influence how he views getting older.

“I think part of that feeling about the ageing is that I don’t want to get… I still want my chance to do certain things, whatever that means,” Parsons said. “I guess a part of me feels a little robbed of my youth in that specific aspect of being uncomfortable gay.”

Parsons added that, while many people become more comfortable in themselves with age, LGBTQ+ people who spent years hiding their identities can experience that journey differently.

“I think a lot of people feel this — the more you age, the more you do allow yourself just to be yourself.”

How did Jim Parsons come out?

Parsons first came out to friends when he was around 20 or 21, but did not publicly acknowledge his sexuality until 2012, when a profile in The New York Times noted that he was in a long-term relationship with his now-husband, Todd Spiewak.

Looking back, Parsons said only in recent years has he fully appreciated how deeply being gay has shaped his life.

“I feel like only in the past few years have I allowed myself to realise how much being gay shapes who I am and my entire life,” he said.

The actor explained that, after years of wanting his sexuality to be viewed as incidental, he has reached a very different place.

“I love that I’m gay. I really do. I don’t want to be straight,” he said. “I love my gay friends.”