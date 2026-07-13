The Real Housewives of London season 2 sets release date on Hayu

The Real Housewives of London will return to Hayu for its second season on 7 September, NBCUniversal has announced.

Original cast members Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger will all reprise their roles, with the new season following the aftermath of an off-camera dinner that left friendships within the group fractured.

According to Hayu, season 2 will see the housewives navigate charity galas, London Fashion Week, Lunar New Year celebrations and a cast trip to Antigua, while dealing with broken friendships, family revelations and career milestones.

What are The Real Housewives of London season 2 storylines?

Among the storylines, Angus embarks on a trip to Poland to lay her father to rest, while Cronin balances a growing business with tensions caused by her renewed friendship with Juliet. Loderick-Peace begins to question her place in the group, Mayhew pursues her West End ambitions, Parker finds herself at the centre of one of the season’s biggest feuds, and Nessie is encouraged to stop sitting on the fence as relationships within the group continue to deteriorate.

The 10-episode season will conclude with a reunion special hosted by comedian, author and podcaster Katherine Ryan, who returns after fronting the season 1 reunion.

The Real Housewives of London is the latest UK instalment of the long-running franchise, which began with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006 and has since expanded to cities including New York, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Dubai, Miami and Salt Lake City. London became the franchise’s 30th international edition when it launched last year, bringing together a mix of entrepreneurs, socialites and familiar reality television faces.

When does The Real Housewives of London air in the US?

Earlier this month, Bravo announced it had acquired the first season for US audiences, introducing the London cast to American viewers as part of the network’s Real Housewives lineup.

The Real Housewives of London season 2 premieres on Hayu on 7 September, with new episodes released weekly.