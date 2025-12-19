Holly Johnson opens up about being diagnosed with HIV during the AIDS crisis: ‘Stigma was at its peak’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Holly Johnson has opened up about his experiences in the 80s, the drug-heavy gay scene, his HIV diagnosis, and coming out to the press in his latest cover interview with Attitude magazine.

Diagnosed in 1991, the Frankie Goes to Hollywood frontman made his status public in an interview with The Times and has since spoken out against stigma, visited HIV charities and continued to thrive more than 30 years later.

Reflecting on the 1980s, he told Mika: “There was very little awareness that AIDS was on the horizon. Drugs were part of the gay scene: ‘What are you on?’ was a common question.”

“Sexual liberation was well established for many” – Holly Johnson reflecting on the gay party scene of the 1980s

“The party had well and truly started and sexual liberation was well established for many,” the ‘Relax’ singer added, saying he became aware that there was an “illness” affecting the gay community through reports in the American press.

“We didn’t know exactly what was happening in New York, San Francisco and other places, apart from stories from long-haul airline staff we knew,” he reflected.

HIV/AIDS was first publicly documented by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in 1981, initially affecting men in Los Angeles and New York City, with the first cases identified in the UK in the early 1980s.

“Patrick Cowley, had died from AIDS” – Johnson recalling the first moment he felt impacted by HIV/AIDS

(Image: Attitude/Jack Chipper)

“I saw a handwritten sign inside Heaven nightclub saying that the pioneer of electronic music, Patrick Cowley, had died from AIDS and that the night would be an homage to his music,” said Johnson, recalling the first time he was personally impacted by the sexually transmitted disease.

“It must have been the end of 1982, and I was visiting friends in London for the weekend,” he continued.

Johnson said he was inspired by film director Derek Jarman, whom he had met previously and who was open about his own HIV diagnosis. A fan of Jarman’s work and writing, Johnson said that openness stayed with him when he was diagnosed in the early 1990s, leading to the public announcement of his own diagnosis.

“He was phishing” – Johnson reflecting on the moment he was first approached by the press about his HIV status

He recalled how, shortly after being hospitalised following his diagnosis, a tabloid reporter arrived unannounced at his home while his partner, Wolfgang, answered the door. They turned him away. “He was phishing,” Johnson said.

Aware of the intense media interest surrounding HIV at the time, following Freddie Mercury’s death from AIDS in 1991, Johnson subsequently contacted journalist Alan Jackson.

“A journalist who was sympathetic,” Johnson said of Jackson. “We agreed he would write the story of my AIDS diagnosis for future publication,” which was later published in 1993.

“I felt it was better talked about than brushed under the carpet” – Johnson on how he felt after coming out publicly as HIV positive

“I knew it was inevitable that it would become public knowledge, as I was in and out of the main clinic for HIV infection at least once a month at that time,” he said.

More than 30 years after his diagnosis, Johnson remains fit and healthy. He said speaking openly brought a sense of relief at a time when stigma was at its peak.

“There was a sense of relief that we didn’t have to hide what was going on,” he said. “I felt it was better talked about than brushed under the carpet.”

