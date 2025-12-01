Jessie J says she regrets calling her bisexuality a ‘phase’ and doesn’t want a label

Jessie J has reflected on her 2014 statement in which she described her bisexuality as “a phase”, acknowledging she was not dismissing her sexuality: “I don’t want a label on it.”

The singer originally acknowledged her sexuality as bisexual in 2011, but after a breakup with a woman three years later, she dismissed her sexuality as a phase – a comment she now regrets.

She revealed she is no longer in contact with her ex, with whom she had a serious three-year relationship, and believes her “phase” remark likely hurt her.

“Our relationship was amazing and we were really serious” – Jessie J on her relationship with her ex-girlfriend

In an interview with the Guardian (29 November), the former Voice UK coach said: “Yeah, I’m sure it hurt her because our relationship was amazing and we were really serious. We lived together for a long time; around three years.”

The interview in question was with The Mirror over a decade ago, where she said: “For me, it was a phase,” though she admitted that bisexuality is not a phase for everyone, affirming her LGBTQ+ allyship.

She said in the new interview: “It wasn’t me saying I’m not bisexual. I think I’m always going to be attracted to women. I’m so honest and open about it, but I don’t want a label on it, like ‘Jessie J the bisexual singer’.”

Speaking exclusively to Attitude last month at the Rolling Stone UK Awards, she reaffirmed her appreciation for her LGBTQ+ fans in light of her single ‘Happy’, released in October.

“I love nothing more than people living in their truest form” – Jessie on her LGBTQ+ fanbase

She said: “People just living their truth – I love nothing more than people living in their truest form and celebrating it and loving themselves.”

She highlighted her earlier singles, which were, and are still, beloved by the community: “I hope I can make some more songs like ‘Domino’, because the gays do it the best, truthfully.”

Jessie has just released her sixth studio album, Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time, a 16-track project created over five years and themed around her resilience, overcoming cancer and starting her own family.

Jessie J is currently in a relationship with retired basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, and welcomed their son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman in May 2023.

The 37-year-old underwent surgery for early-stage breast cancer this year, having shared a moment with the Princess of Wales last month discussing their shared experience, which she described as “really normal and real.”

