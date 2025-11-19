Jess Glynne hints at proposal after girlfriend Alex Scott revealed she’s waiting for a ring on I’m A Celebrity

Jess Glynne has responded to girlfriend and Attitude Award winner Alex Scott‘s pledge to marry her on a recent episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

In an exchange with campmate Ruby Wax, Scott gushed about how the pair met. “Before her, I never knew happiness,” she admitted. “I just want to do the rest of my life with her.”

Going public with their relationship in March of last year, the football broadcaster revealed the pair first met at a “boujee” members’ club in London, where Jess had walked straight up to Alex.

“I better go get a ring” – Jess Glynne replying to Alex Scott’s pledge to marry her

“I will get married to her, just waiting for her to ask, Rubes,” Scott admitted to Wax after the 72-year-old TV legend asked if she and Glynne were married. When Scott joined I’m a Celebrity, she said Jess was her biggest cheerleader.

When asked about marriage, Scott revealed that she’s just waiting for Glynne to propose: “I know my forever is with her.” Responding to last night’s episode, Jess posted to her Instagram story writing: “I better go get a ring.”

Fans have been enjoying this year’s celebrity line-up, consisting of Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne, radio host and model Kelly Brook, Wax, and more.

“She’s just known as the Jet2 girl” – Scott on Glynne’s viral ‘Hold My Hand’ single

Internet sensation Angry Ginge is among the youngest of this year’s star-studded campmates. He asked Scott about the viral Jet2 holiday song by Glynne, ‘Hold My Hand’.

Alex laughed and said: “She’s won a Grammy, and now she’s just known as the Jet2 girl.”

Other fan-favourite moments from the 2025 I’m A Celebrity jungle so far include Brook revealing the hilarious moment she farted in front of Madonna at a star-studded dinner hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Wax also weighed in with her own experiences with Madonna, recalling that during an interview, the singer rummaged through her bag, found a pair of underwear, and put them on her head.

“The most obnoxious person” – Ruby Wax remembers her awkward exchange with Donald Trump

She further recalled an awkward exchange with Donald Trump on the ITV show, revealing that the now-US president once called her “the most obnoxious person” after she laughed when the businessman said he wanted to be president.

The interview was part of her BBC series Ruby’s American Pie, which she described as her “most embarrassing moment,” stating that Trump “looked at me with hatred”.