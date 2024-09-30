Janet Jackson Together Again tour at the O2 review: ‘I’m 58 and still serving’

There’s a particular thrill in seeing a living legend take the stage, and Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour at The O2 Arena was just that – an evening drenched in nostalgia, star power, and yes, a whole lot of camp. But while the performance was undeniably polished, there was an underlying sense that something a little more raw was missing.

Jackson made her entrance in a silver sequin bodysuit, black thigh-high Louboutin boots glittering under the stage lights. Her male dancers, clad in matching black leather boots, set the scene with a blend of raunch and drama. It was a bold look, and yet, from the get-go, it was clear: Janet didn’t need them. There were moments, particularly during slower ballads, where she stood alone, commanding the space as if to remind us who the star of the show truly was.

Vocally, Jackson delivered. Known for her breathy style, she handled every note with precision, showing no signs of playback. Her voice soared across the decades, and though she kept interactions with the audience to a minimum, her presence spoke for itself. There were no lengthy monologues, no intimate asides to the crowd – just the music.

Janet performed several decades worth of her hits (Image: Solaiman Fazel)

Yet that’s where the show sometimes faltered. As Miss-Jackson-if-you’re-nasty herself would say, this show was about control – though perhaps a bit too much control. The choreography was slick, the staging pristine, but there was a formulaic feel to the evening. One moment of chairography provided a sultry shift, but otherwise, it was business as usual. Janet danced with energy that defied her years – “I’m 58 and still serving,” she rightly quipped after smashing 1986’s ‘When I Think Of You’. And it’s true, she can still move like she could when she was in her 20s, though a lack of the monologues and audience interaction we get from artists of a similar calibre and era (see: Madonna) left the mood a little less personable than it could have been.

Indeed, the crowd seemed to hold their energy in reserve for much of the night, with most people staying seated until the big hits brought them to their feet. The first half of the show leaned heavily into deeper cuts and mid-career tracks, leaving a somewhat muted atmosphere until the inevitable arrival of hits like ‘Rhythm Nation’ and ‘All for You’. When the bangers finally came, the arena lit up, though it was mainly bums in seats again once less-familiar numbers were performed.

The setlist, split into acts, was a well-curated trip through Jackson’s discography. From the sensual grooves of ‘That’s the Way Love Goes’ to the high-energy classics like ‘Nasty‘ and ‘Escapade’, she covered all the eras of her career. But it was clear that the audience was there for the iconic singles – tracks like ‘Together Again’, which fittingly closed the night on a high note. It was the encore where she truly shone, reminding everyone why she’s been a force in pop for so long.

A moving tribute to her late brothers Michael and Tito came during one number (Image: Solaiman Fazel)

Janet Jackson remains an icon – a legend, even – and her ability to still fill arenas is a testament to her legacy. But for all the spectacle, there were moments where the show felt like it was missing that extra spark. And yet, when she closed with ‘Together Again’, that final moment of connection with the audience, all was forgiven. Janet’s still here and still serving – even if she’s serving it with a little too much polish.

Janet Jackson's Together Again tour continues across the UK, with upcoming shows at Co-op Live in Manchester on 1 October and the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 13 October (rescheduled from 30 September). The tour will then head across Europe, with performances in Belgium, Germany, and beyond.