Madonna’s The Celebration Tour is a love letter to the star’s queer fanbase

I remember getting in trouble at primary school as I kept singing ‘Hanky Panky’ in the classroom. I realise now that’s probably because of its risqué lyrics. But then, I just really loved how the song made me feel, and memorised the whole thing before I’d even memorised basic times tables.

I can’t add up for shit these days, but I can do a mean Breathless Mahoney at karaoke with a few daiquiris inside me – which is definitely more important. Like most queer males a bit too far north of 30, Madonna played a major role in helping me figure out my identity. And so too did we with our queen, it seems.

Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2023 in London, England. (Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

“Madonna’s music – and personality – have shaped the lives of countless people”

For the past four decades, Madonna’s music – and personality – have shaped the lives of countless people, queer or otherwise. She’s been the cornerstone of millions, whether that’s through her countless hits providing the soundtrack to major life events, or one of her endless sayings that have permeated the common vernacular (one word: “reductive” – look it up 🍵).

Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2023 in London, England. (Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Queerness has always been a part of Madonna’s world, even before anyone beyond her hometown knew who she was. Indeed, her dance teacher, Christopher Flynn – a gay man – persuaded her to pursue a career in entertainment and even took her to her first gay club. In Madonna’s 2019 GLAAD Media Awards speech, she said that this experience made her feel at home and gave her hope, describing it as a kind of freedom, joy, and happiness she had never seen before.

“Madonna is paying tribute to those who’ve been her most loyal supporters from the very beginning”

This exact experience seems to form the foundation of Madonna’s The Celebration Tour from start to finish. From the moment the show kicks off with emcee Bob The Drag Queen strutting through the audience to introduce the show and hype up the crowd, to the instant Madonna bursts onto the stage in a glorious display of goosebump-inducing fabulousness with her opening number, it’s evident that Madonna is paying tribute to those who’ve been her most loyal supporters from the start.

Madonna appears onstage with daughters Lourdes and Estere during the opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2023 in London, England. (Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Throughout practically every number, she honours the LGBTQ+ culture that’s been a part of her career from the very beginning – and beyond. One performance features images of gay friends Madonna lost during the 1980s Aids crisis, alongside pictures of countless others who lost their lives to Aids-related illnesses over the years. A more uplifting tribute sees a recreation of a Paris Is Burning-style ballroom voguing contest – featuring Madonna’s daughters Estere as a contestant and Lourdes as a judge, alongside M.

Progress Pride flag shows Madonna’s “unwavering support for queer rights”

Meanwhile, at the risk of her message of support not completely getting through, the superstar dons a Progress Pride flag as a cape through a particularly political segment of the show, chanting the message “no fear” as she strides across the stage in front of backdrops of the figures who’ve most inspired her, including the iconic Marsha P. Johnson of the Stonewall Riots.

Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2023 in London, England. (Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Outside of the political elements, the show is indeed its namesake – a celebration. It’s a celebration of not only Madonna and her immense career, but also a celebration of what it means to be queer – and what queerness has meant to Madonna, as both an artist and a person.

“What better way to go out than by paying homage to your biggest supporters?”

Madonna’s influence on the LGBTQ+ community extends far beyond her music; it encompasses her advocacy, her unapologetic self-expression, and her unwavering support for queer rights.

Though it pains us to admit it, this may be the last chance we’ll get to see our queen in a full-on stadium tour like this. If that’s so, what better way to go out than by paying homage to your biggest supporters?

By witnessing The Celebration Tour, it becomes evident that Madonna views her relationship with the LGBTQ+ community as a profound and enduring partnership of love. In every note, every dance move, and every costume change, Madonna reinforces her status as the ultimate gay icon.

