James Barr leaves viral ‘why are you gay?’ reporter speechless with very NSFW comeback on Piers Morgan Uncensored

James Barr appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on 19 December, where he challenged “Why are you gay?” journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala over his views on homosexuality.

Comedian and radio host Barr was part of a panel of journalists and TV personalities, where he came into conflict with Njala, who went viral in 2012 for bluntly asking an LGBTQ+ interviewee to explain their sexuality.

The conversation began when the Ugandan journalist asked Barr for his pronouns, saying, “Should I call you Mr or Mrs?” appearing to mock his sexuality.

“Why are you straight?” – James Barr confronting Simon Kaggwa Njala on his sexuality

Barr answered with his pronouns, he/him, to which Njala asked the question the panel had been waiting for: “Why are you gay?”

In a moment of quick wit, Barr replied: “I really love sucking dick… why are you straight?” which was met with a laugh of disbelief from Morgan.

The viral TV moment was then passed on to Morgan himself, who replied: “Do you know what? I like to remain ambiguous about my sexuality, because there’s a lot of money in the pink pound, Simon. I really recommend you explore your sexuality in public.”

“I would collapse” – Njala on what he would do if his children came out to him as gay

In a tense exchange later in the interview, Morgan asked Njala what he would do if his child turned out to be gay, to which he replied: “I would collapse.”

Reposting the moment to his Instagram today, Barr captioned the video: “Still processing this,” followed by a message in the comments section, writing: “Please perform natural obligations safely.”

In a segment of the coverage on the Piers Morgan show, he was introduced as the “Piers Morgan of Uganda”, which he described as both “humbling” and “ridiculous”.

Previous interviewees on Piers Morgan Uncensored include Candace Owens, who spoke about her claims that French First Lady Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron is an alleged transgender woman.

