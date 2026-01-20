Jacob Alon announced as 2026 BRIT Awards Critics’ Choice Award winner

Jacob Alon has been announced as the winner of the 2026 BRIT Awards Critics’ Choice Award, becoming the latest artist to receive the industry-backed prize ahead of the main ceremony.

The Critics’ Choice Award is voted for by a panel of music journalists, broadcasters, streaming services and industry figures, and is designed to spotlight emerging talent expected to have a significant year ahead. Previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Florence + The Machine and Little Simz.

Alon was selected from a shortlist that also included Rose Gray and Sienna Spiro. The announcement was made on BBC Radio 1, where the award was officially revealed ahead of the BRIT Awards ceremony, which will take place next month.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who is from Fife, released their debut album In Limerence in 2025. The album went on to receive widespread industry attention and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, further raising Alon’s profile within the UK music scene. Their work has been noted for its stripped-back production and focus on personal storytelling.

Following the announcement, Alon responded by thanking the Critics’ Choice panel and reflecting on their journey into music.

They said, “Taing mhòr to the critics for recognising my work for this award, you absolute dotes! In the wee town where I grew up in Scotland, it often felt like there was a limit to how high you could dare to dream. So being part of something like this makes me feel like I’m floating far above the sky.

“In a world full of broken and rusted jaggy edges, I’m grateful to find a place for softness still. And I will keep fighting for it. I really care about and believe in this music, and it makes my world brighter every time it reaches someone else. Hopefully this means some more beautiful people might find something in my album. Thank you to anyone who has ever listened.”

The BRITs Critics’ Choice Award is traditionally seen as an early indicator of future commercial and critical success, with winners often going on to achieve chart success, award recognition and international attention. The accolade places Alon among a group of artists who have previously used the platform as a springboard for wider careers.

The 2026 BRIT Awards will be held at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, marking a significant moment for the ceremony as it takes place outside London. Alon is expected to be involved in the event as the Critics’ Choice winner, although further details are yet to be confirmed.

