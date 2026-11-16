Rambert has unveiled the full-length trailer for its contemporary dance adaptation of HIV/AIDS drama It’s a Sin, ahead of a major UK and international tour beginning in February 2027.

A 1980s fever dream, the trailer features the decade’s iconic fashion, club culture and choreography inspired by the original series, written by Russell T Davies.

The beloved 2021 series follows a group of young gay men living in London during the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and earned widespread acclaim, receiving a BAFTA nomination in 2022.

Rambert dancers will portray the four iconic characters from the Channel 4 drama: Richie, Roscoe, Colin and Jill, bringing their stories to life on stage.

It’s a Sin adapted for the stage

Tickets are on sale now for the live adaptation of It’s a Sin, ahead of its world premiere at Aviva Studios in Manchester on 16 February 2027.

The announcement was made at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival on 31 May, where performers from the production appeared on the main stage in Brockwell Park for a special preview performance.

Drag performer Danny Beard welcomed Rambert Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer on stage before the pair revealed details of the upcoming tour.

The team behind the live adaptation of It’s a Sin

It’s a Sin live adaptation (Image: Danny Kaan)

Swan Pouffer is leading the adaptation, with dramaturg Kaite O’Reilly developing a new script. Original series creator Davies, the Pet Shop Boys and Mighty Hoopla founder Glyn Fussell are also attached to the production as executive producers.

The production is choreographed and directed by Swan Pouffer, with O’Reilly developing the script. Grammy-nominated composer Roman GianArthur will create the score, with support from the Pet Shop Boys, while Luke Halls Studio will provide the set and video design.

It’s a Sin will premiere at Aviva Studios in Manchester on 16 February 2027 before touring to Liverpool, Birmingham, Southampton, Edinburgh, Cardiff, London, Glasgow and Sheffield, among other cities.

Speaking about the stage adaptation, Swan Pouffer said: “Storytelling sits at the heart of Rambert’s mission. This is a story we feel compelled to tell right now, and collaborating with Russell – one of the most powerful storytellers of our time – is incredibly exciting.”

The It’s a Sin UK and international tour 2027:

Manchester – Aviva Studios: 16–27 February 2027

16–27 February 2027 Luxembourg – Théâtres de la Ville: 4–7 March 2027

4–7 March 2027 Liverpool – Liverpool Empire: 6–10 April 2027

6–10 April 2027 Birmingham – Birmingham Hippodrome: 27 April–1 May 2027

27 April–1 May 2027 Plymouth – Theatre Royal: 11–15 May 2027

11–15 May 2027 Southampton – Mayflower Theatre: 20–22 May 2027

20–22 May 2027 Milton Keynes – Milton Keynes Theatre: 25–29 May 2027

25–29 May 2027 Edinburgh – Festival Theatre: 8–12 June 2027

8–12 June 2027 Norwich – Theatre Royal: 15–19 June 2027

15–19 June 2027 Newcastle – Theatre Royal: 29 June–3 July 2027

29 June–3 July 2027 Cardiff – Wales Millennium Centre: 6–10 July 2027

6–10 July 2027 Truro – Hall for Cornwall: 23–25 September 2027

23–25 September 2027 London – Sadler’s Wells: 5–16 October 2027

5–16 October 2027 Glasgow – Theatre Royal: 2–6 November 2027

2–6 November 2027 Sheffield – Lyceum Theatre: 9–13 November 2027

Tickets are available via the official Rambert website.