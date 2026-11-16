Malaysia allegedly censored a non-binary Filipino presenter during the first-ever Eurovision Song Contest Asia finale.

Malaysian broadcaster TV3 reportedly edited LGBTQ+ comedian Vice Ganda out of its programme on 14 November 2026.

When Ganda appeared on screen to announce the Philippines’ jury votes, Malaysian viewers were shown the Eurovision Asia logo instead of their image.

Malaysia sparks backlash over Eurovision censorship

The broadcast has since been shared on social media, sparking significant backlash from LGBTQ+ viewers.

Fans have also noted that TV3 appear to have censored the opening act of Eurovision Asia 2026, cutting to wide shots from rehearsals to avoid showing drag queens on stage.

Neither TV3 nor the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has issued an official explanation for the edits, but many believe they are linked to Malaysia’s strict media censorship laws.

LGBTQ+ censorship in Malaysia

Malaysia has banned or censored several high-profile films because of their LGBTQ+ themes and depictions of LGBTQ+ characters, including Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) and the Elton John biopic Rocketman (2019).

In March 2024, Malaysia’s Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, reaffirmed the country’s position on LGBTQ+ representation in film.

“Any film promoting the lifestyle will not be approved for screening in Malaysia,” he said during a session of the Film Censorship Board (LPF) at the Dewan Rakyat.

“Similarly, films depicting communism, Islamophobia and values contrary to the Islamic faith will also not be allowed,” he added.

LGBTQ+ rights in Malaysia

Same-sex sexual activity is criminalised under Malaysia’s Penal Code, carrying penalties of up to 20 years in prison and whipping. Same-sex marriage is not recognised.

In addition, individual Malaysian states have their own Sharia (Islamic law) criminal provisions, which apply specifically to Muslims. These laws criminalise same-sex sexual acts, drag and other forms of gender expression. Penalties can include fines, caning and imprisonment of up to three years.

The Malaysian government has also announced plans to replace references to LGBT with the Malay phrase budaya songang, meaning “deviant culture”.

The Philippines won the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026 with ‘Sobra-Sobra’, performed by CARMELLE.