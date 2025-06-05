Inside Russell Nicole’s Client-First Legal Ethos

When you are injured and call upon a lawyer to help you recoup damages needed to recover and return to your previous life, you want to know that said legal professional puts your needs first. Several attorneys claim to operate according to this philosophy.

However, for the award-winning Midwest personal injury lawyer Russell Nicolet and his firm, Nicolet Law, the ideology of placing your needs first is practiced daily. Living by this creed has helped Nicolet grow from the one-person office he once oversaw to a burgeoning personal injury firm with multiple locations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and other portions of the Midwestern United States.

Becoming a Good Lawyer

Nicolet learned the importance of actually becoming a good lawyer. This means far more than achieving a solid academic record from an accredited law school. First, Nicolet tirelessly researched subjects not necessarily taught in classrooms, such as preparing for a case, the finer points of trial law, and gathering credible witnesses.

Moreover, he consistently demonstrated a willingness to learn from experienced attorneys. Instead of viewing fellow lawyers as his adversaries, Nicolet embraced legal minds from as far away as New York, Florida, Georgia, and California and absorbed the knowledge that they possessed.

Nicolet listened to the professionals speak and carefully observed how they handled cases. He was determined to learn no matter what it took. This extended into setting Nicolet’s pride aside and asking questions of those who opposed him in trial settings.

Winning With a Purpose

Naturally, Nicolet places significant emphasis on winning cases. That said, he and his team strive to produce successful outcomes that, above all else, benefit you. Nicolet has settled and taken other cases to verdict that yielded appreciable damages.

However, it is never simply about the case. The team emphasizes helping clients navigate the secondary issues a serious injury often precipitates, like financial struggles and the challenges of maintaining optimal physical and emotional health.

Philosophy Breeds Culture

The accomplished legal counselor is fortunate enough to receive prestigious accolades, such as recognition as a 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyer, being named among the 100 Top Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association, and a SuperLawyer by SuperLawyers Magazine.

Nicolet expresses tremendous pride in the culture he has established. Despite his success, he believes that he and his firm members must view every case as a new challenge and an opportunity to grow and bring justice to those most deserving.

“I am most proud of the excellent folks that work here who come in day after day to fight for the hard-working families in the Midwest that need our help,” he said.

Looking Toward the Future

When asked to list future goals, the esteemed legal professional hopes to continue providing the same optimal services and results that made his firm the expanding personal injury powerhouse it has morphed into.

Nicolet also looks forward to being given the privilege of helping his establishment’s attorneys improve their craft and instilling the client-first philosophy into those entering the legal profession.

“I see my form growing and helping more and more people while holding more and more insurance companies and large corporations accountable to the hard-working people who have the misfortune to have an injury unnaturally thrust into their lives.”