Doctor Who adds to cast as Torchwood’s Indira Varma joins as The Duchess

Russell T. Davies is continuing to thrill fans with his casting choices, as another old favourite will soon return.

It’s been confirmed today (24 May), Indira Varma, who starred as Suzie Costello in Torchwood, is set to come back to the fold.

But, there’s a twist. Indira’s mysterious new character The Duchess is about to “unleash terror”…

“I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again” – Indira Varma

Speaking of joining Doctor Who, Indira said: “I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him.

Torchwood fans will remember the character was headhunted by Jack Harkness to join Torchwood Three. She then became second-in-command as she continued to prove herself at the organisation.

Indira Varma as Suzie Costello in Torchwood (Image: BBC)

Costello ultimately met her death in an explosion after becoming obsessed with the resurrection gauntlet and the possibility of cheating death.

Showrunner, Russell said: “I’m overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our Torchwood days, and this part is truly spectacular!

“A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror.”

Indira will be recognised by fans from elsewhere, as she recently starred in Disney+’s record-breaking Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Elsewhere, the actress also been celebrated onstage, winning an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Liz Essendine in Present Laughter.

She’s starred in other major theatre productions including the acclaimed Man and Superman and Jamie Lloyd’s production of Chekhov’s The Seagull.

It comes after it was revealed this time last year that old faces David Tennant and Catherine Tate would both make a huge comeback.

Elsewhere, Looking‘s Jonathan Groff recently joined the cast of Doctor Who. While details remain undisclosed, first-look snaps show can his character dressed to impress as he has begun filming his scenes.

Groff’s casting followed that of Jinkx Monsoon as a new “powerful enemy.”

In October fans saw Jodie Whittaker’s version of The Doctor regenerate.

This led to the surprising return of David Tennant, who played The Doctor from 2005-2010. Catherine Tate’s much-loved Donna Noble also briefly appeared.

Doctor Who returns later this year to BBC One.