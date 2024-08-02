Sam Smith releases expanded ‘In The Lonely Hour 10 Year Anniversary Edition’

Sam Smith is celebrating their debut album ‘In the Lonely Hour’ with an expanded re-release, out today.

In The Lonely Hour 10 Year Anniversary Edition includes collaborations with Alicia Keys (pictured below with Sam), Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky. See below for the track listing.

All versions of the commemorative edition feature the LP’s original 10 songs plus the exclusive new song ‘Little Sailor’.

“This album was written about a period of unrequited love in my life” – Sam Smith

“Revisiting the start of my career has been the most incredible experience,” said Sam in a statement. “I will always be the most proud of In The Lonely Hour as it was my first baby steps into music.

“I listen back to the album now and it feels like looking back at old photos, a mix of emotions, but I love the record and I still love singing these songs so much.”

Track listing – Sam Smith’s In The Lonely Hour (10 Year Anniversary) – Digital Album



‘Good Thing’

‘Stay With Me (Re-record)’

‘Leave Your Lover’

‘I’m Not The Only One’

‘I’ve Told You Now’

‘Like I Can’

‘Not In That Way’

‘Make It To Me’

‘Lay Me Down’

‘Little Sailor’

‘Money On My Mind’

‘Life Support’

‘Restart’

‘Safe with me’

‘Nirvana’

‘I’ve Told You Now (Live at St Pancras Old Church, London)’

‘Latch’

‘La La La’

‘How Will I Know’

‘Latch acoustic’

‘Drowning Shadows’

‘Writing’s On The Wall’

‘Stay With Me (feat. Mary J Blige)’

‘I’m Not The Only One (feat. A$ASP Rocky)’

‘Lay Me Down (feat. John Legend)’

‘I’m Not The Only One (ft. Alicia Keys)’

Continued Sam: “This album was written about a period of unrequited love in my life. It’s a real life coming-of-age story. I am so honoured to have worked with Alicia who is an incredible talent and a beautiful soul joining me to reimagine such a special track [‘I’m Not the Only One’] to celebrate a decade of In the Lonely Hour.”

“I loved working on this with Sam – and for such a special moment!” added Alicia. “It’s been on both of our wish lists!

“The vibe was super intimate. We recorded it at my studio in New York. My son Egypt played Sam some keys and my son Genesis was telling jokes the whole time. Pure music, singing in the room together while I was playing piano.”

Tonight, Sam will perform at their inaugural BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall with the BBC Concert Orchestra.