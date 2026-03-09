I’m a Celebrity South Africa cast confirmed, with Gemma Collins, Ashley Roberts and Sinitta named All Stars

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars has announced the returning campmates who are set to make a return to viewers favourite ITV programme.

Returning for a second run, the South Africa All Stars spin-off first aired in 2023, with the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Fatima Whitbread and Carol Vorderman once again confronted by presenters Ant and Dec.

Series 2 is set for a triumphant return, with Gemma Collins, Ashley Roberts and Sinitta leading the star-studded line-up as they take on the South African jungle.

Full cast of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! South Africa Series 2:

* Scarlett Moffatt – Queen of the Jungle 2016 and Gogglebox star

* Adam Thomas – 2016 campmate and Waterloo Road actor

* Ashley Roberts – 2012 finalist and Pussycat Doll

* David Haye – 2012 finalist and former world champion boxer

* Seann Walsh – 2022 participant and comedian

* Beverley Callard – 2022 campmate and Coronation Street star

* Sir Mo Farah – 2020 contestant and Olympic long-distance runner

* Sinitta – 2011 campmate and singer

* Harry Redknapp – 2018 King of the Jungle and football legend

* Craig Charles – 2014 participant, actor and DJ

* Gemma Collins – 2014 campmate and reality star

* Jimmy Bullard – 2014 contestant and former footballer

The latecomers joining mid-series are Redknapp, Charles, Collins and Bullard, with the rest of the cast set to appear from the very first episode.

Speaking previously to Attitude, Sinitta teased her appearance on the upcoming All Stars run. She played coy when asked about the potential casting, saying: “Have I? Oh, would you do that? Would you like to see me in there?”

When questioned about who she thinks would be the biggest diva in the jungle, she laughed and replied: “Well, that’s usually me, isn’t it? I hope so.”

When is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars series 2 set for release?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars series 2 is set to air on ITV May 2026.