Sinitta responds to I’m a Celebrity All Stars rumours, revealing she hopes to be diva of the jungle (EXCLUSIVE)

Sinitta responded to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars rumours, saying she hopes to be the biggest diva in the upcoming all-stars cast.

While appearing on the red carpet at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, the 61-year-old stunned in a glittering silver dress, to which she described the vision as “disco diva with attitude.”

The singer is among the stars featured in I’m a Celebrity: All Stars’ full line-up, joining 12 other retuning famous faces, including the likes of Gemma Collins and Ashley Roberts.

“Have I? Oh, would you do that?” – Sinitta on the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars rumours

Returning to the jungle after first appearing in 2011, the ‘Cross My Broken Heart’ singer was eliminated second during her previous stint on the show.

Sinitta on the red carpet at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The star played coy when asked about the recent rumours, saying: “Have I? Oh, would you do that? Would you like to see me in there?”

When asked why she’d want to go into the jungle a second time, she said: “Because I am fearless and fabulous.”

“That’s usually me, isn’t it?” – Sinitta on being the diva of the jungle

And when questioned about who she thinks would be the biggest diva in the jungle, she laughed and replied: “Well, that’s usually me, isn’t it? I hope so.”

The singer previously appeared in the jungle alongside Pat Sharp, Antony Cotton and Fatima Whitbread as well as Dougie Poynter who won the series.

The upcoming all-stars spin off is reportedly set to be based in South Africa.

This year’s rumoured celebs going into the jungle are:



– David Haye

– Gemma Collins

– Seann Walsh

– Harry Redknapp

– Scarlett Moffatt

– Adam Thomas

– Mo Farah

– Ashley Roberts

– Sinitta

– Craig Charles

– Jimmy Bullard

– Beverley Callard

(Image: Attitude/Mark Cant)

