Hunky baker to host new BBC baking show Hebridean Baker: Nordic Islands

Best-selling cookbook author Coinneach MacLeod will make his TV presenting debut this autumn in a four-part culinary travel series, entitled: Hebridean Baker: Nordic Islands.

Described as “no ordinary food show,” the series will take viewers to Denmark, from joining an arctic fishing boat crew to baking cakes fit for a princess in the baltic.

Better known as the Hebridean Baker, the series follows the Scottish host sampling fermented mutton with Faroese farmers, brewing Viking-style ale on Gotland, and discovering the secrets of Denmark’s pastries on Bornholm.

(Image: Supplied)

All while wearing the bearded bakers signature Fair Isle knitted sweaters and yellow wellies.

“This series has been a dream come true” – Coinneach MacLeod

Coinneach, who is gay, said in a statement: “This series has been a dream come true. I’ve always believed food connects us, and on Hebridean Baker: Nordic Islands, I’ve been welcomed into kitchens, farms and cafés across the north, meeting incredible bakers, fishermen and storytellers whose passion for their island, culture and cuisine has been inspiring.

“It’s been a joy to explore and share those connections.”

“Coinneach brings a unique warmth and authenticity to the screen” – Director of content Margaret Cameron

Margaret Cameron, director of content at MG ALBA, which funded the series, said: “Coinneach brings a unique warmth and authenticity to the screen – qualities that resonate deeply with audiences at home and abroad.”

(Image: Supplied)

She also pointed out the warmth of the series – and we’re not just talking about Coinneach’s dreamy eyes… “Hebridean Baker: Nordic Islands is more than a foodie series; it’s a heartfelt celebration of island life and the threads that connect communities across oceans.

“We are proud to premiere this beautifully crafted series in Gaelic on BBC ALBA, and to see Gaelic storytelling take its rightful place on the international stage.”

“A celebration of food, identity and island life” – Producer Julie McCrone

Fans can expect a series that blends hearty stories with hearty bakes, Julie McCrone, series producer at Caledonia TV, added: “A celebration of food, identity and island life.

“We’re proud to share these inspiring stories with audiences both at home and around the world.”

The series will launch in Scotland in October this year (2025), with further broadcast details to be confirmed.