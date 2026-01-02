Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams stars in new short film exploring an intense gay breakup

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams appears in the newly-released short film Hold Your Back, which explores a deeply passionate breakup between two men.

The five minute movie was created in 2024 for the Shits N Giggles Film Festival, marking an early collaboration between Williams and filmmaker Zack Fonzovs.

In a statement, Fonzovs said: “I made this film back in 2024 for the Shits N Giggles Film Festival and ever since then it’s just been living on my hard drive.”

“I’m still immensely proud of it” – Zack Fonzovs on his short film Hold Your Back

While Fonzovs acknowledged there are elements he would approach differently today, he said the project still holds deep personal significance.

“Although there are things I would’ve liked to have done differently with this film, I’m still immensely proud of it and everyone who helped make it,” he said.

The filmmaker also spoke about his relationship with the Heated Rivalry actor, adding that Williams was the reason the film exists.

“He filled me with enough passion and support to go through with its creation” – Fonzovs on collaborating with Hudson Williams

“I had an idea about two men going through a violent yet passionate breakup, and he filled me with enough passion and support to go through with its creation,” Fonzovs said.

With Williams recently gaining wider recognition for his role in Heated Rivalry, alongside the announcement of a second season, Fonzovs felt the timing was right to finally release the film.

“So with his newfound and well-deserved recognition, I figured why not give the world more of the brilliant Hudson. We’ve got many more films and stories to come, and I’m beyond stoked to start sharing them,” he said.

Hold Your Back is available to stream now on YouTube.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.