Hudson Williams explains how Heated Rivalry handled nudity – from c**k socks to p***y toupee

Hudson Williams has explained he handled nudity during Heated Rivalry filming, joking that he wore a “pussy toupee” while filming sex scenes with Connor Storrie.

Appearing on the Shut Up Evan podcast, Williams was asked by a fan about filming the several nude scenes that appear in the Crave hockey romance series.

“I do the whole show in a pussy toupee,” Williams quipped, adding that he used to change up the fake pubic hair: “They’re always like, ‘Why are you changing colours? Why does it have a weave?’”

“It’s like a ballet slipper meets a Crown Royal bag” – Hudson Williams on wearing a cock sock during Heated Rivalry sex scenes

Despite the fashion choice, Williams said he was clean-shaven throughout filming: “I’m going bald down there and people don’t see it.”

On a more serious note, Williams revealed he wore a cock sock: “No, all I have is a cock sock. It’s like a ballet slipper meets a Crown Royal bag… You kind of go balls in first.”

Williams said he and his on-screen lover Storrie bonded over the experience: “I remember Connor and I broke the ice by trying this on in front of each other.”

“You have to dip in, get the balls first” – Williams advising on how to put on a cock sock

However, the fashion choice did not come easily. “‘This thing won’t work. This is broken,’” Williams recalled saying to his co-star, before Storrie eventually guided him on how to put it on.

“You have to dip in, get the balls first. If you ever need to try one on, get the balls really pulled in there, and then shove them down,” Williams advised. “Cinch, tie, and then tuck in,” he continued.

“I was just rolling. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ Anyway, so I have that and then just a little shave down there because the pubes were out.”

Williams and Connor Storrie are set to reprise their roles in Heated Rivalry series two

Williams and Storrie are set to reprise their roles as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov in the recently announced second season of Heated Rivalry, inspired by author Rachel Reid’s The Long Game.

The show has been approved by Crave Canada, Bell Media (responsible for Crave), author Reid, and showrunner Jacob Tierney, but it may not premiere until 2027.

Heated Rivalry is available to stream in the UK via Sky and Now.

