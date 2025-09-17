HIV The Naked Truth to host nude photography exhibit for World AIDS Day (EXCLUSIVE)

HIV awareness body, HIV The Naked Truth, will present a nude photography exhibition this November to challenge stigma with vulnerability for World AIDS Day.

Held every year, 1 December, to raise awareness about HIV, the international day fights stigma, and remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

The showcase, entitled Nude Exhibit, will feature 14 LGBTQ+ HIV activists including Afterglow actor Peter McPherson, drag performer Daisy Puller, activist LeaSuwanna Griffith, doctor Eduardo Peres and HIV-positive peer mentor Greg Arthur.

“We can transform lives and fight HIV stigma” – Founder Joshua Royal on the HIV The Naked Truth gala 2025

Founder Joshua Royal, who was diagnosed with HIV ten years ago, said: “My life completely changed when I was diagnosed, but it also ignited a determination to use my experience to inspire others and help break down barriers.

“Events like this remind us that together, we can transform lives and fight HIV stigma with compassion, education and art.”

Other participants include trans and queer advocates Eli Fitzgerald, Roa Anya, Irish activist Rebecca Tallon De Havilland and Royal himself.

The two-day event will be held at The Coningsby Gallery in London from 28 to 29 November.

The exhibition precedes the HIV The Naked Truth Gala 2025, an evening of performances, speeches and fundraising, with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Asttina Mandella as host.

“They exist in so many cultures, sewn into our upbringings” – Asttina Mandella on the negative stigma behind HIV/AIDS

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, the 32-year-old drag performer discussed her involvement in the event: “The importance of raising awareness is not just essential – it’s survival,” she said.

Addressing the stigma faced by people living with HIV, she added: “Stigma and discrimination around HIV run deep. They exist in so many cultures, sewn into our upbringings, into our way of life… I host the HIV Naked Truth Gala to shine a light, to wake people up – especially in our black and POC (people of colour) communities.”

Funds raised through ticket sales and a silent auction, including a signed Elton John book, will support Positive East, an East London HIV charity, commemorates 30+ years of service.

(Image: Provided)

“Raising crucial funds while continuing important conversations” – Positive East on The HIV Naked Truth Gala raising money for their charity

The charity, supporting over 3,000 people each year, spoke to Attitude on what this event means to them: “For over 30 years, our ability to provide these essential services has relied upon the generosity of the community.”

On challenging negative perceptions of AIDS, Positive East said: “The HIV Naked Truth Gala allows us to engage with the community in a creative and meaningful way – raising crucial funds while continuing important conversations around HIV, stigma, and the role of artistic expression.”

Royal described the gala as “a true labour of love, and a celebration of community in the face of stigma,” highlighting the role of art and exposure in combating HIV-related discrimination.

Set for 2 December at Bloomsbury Central Baptist Church, London, tickets are available now.