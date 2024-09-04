Here & Now: Drag Race star joins cast of Steps musical in ‘full circle moment’

The full list of cast members for the upcoming Steps-themed musical Here & Now has been unveiled – and Drag Race UK alumni River Medway is among them!

Joining the previously announced Rebecca Lock as Caz, Hiba Elchikhe as Neeta, Sharlene Hector as Vel and Blake Patrick Anderson as Robbie are a total of seven new names.

As well as River, we have Finty Williams (known for appearing in The Baker’s Wife at Menier Chocolate Factory), Dan Partridge (who’s played Danny in Grease on the West End), Helen Colby (who’s been in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on the West End), Gary Milner (known for Kiss Me Kate at the Barbican), Edward Baker Duly (who’s appeared in The King and I on Broadway) and John Stacey (who was also in Kiss Me Kate at the Barbican).

They’ll play Patricia, Ben, Tracey, Gareth, Jem, Max and Lesley respectively.

Here & Now will now run in Birmingham from 9-30 November 2024 following a recent date extension.

“Cannot express how grateful I am”

Responding to the news on Instagram, River said in a post: “Cannot express how grateful i am for the universe to continue working in its mysterious ways. Such a full circle moment.”

Former Attitude cover stars Steps, known for hits like ‘One For Sorrow’, ‘Better Best Forgotten’ and ‘Love’s Got a Hold of My Heart’, have sold over 22 million records worldwide. They are comprised of Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lisa Scott- Lee, Faye Tozer and Lee Latchford-Evans.

Hear & Now – the official synopsis for the Steps musical



Welcome to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it’s Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone’s dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a ‘happy ever after’? Or does love have other plans in store…

Featuring Steps’ hit songs, Here & Now has an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is produced by the band and ROYO with Pete Waterman.

It will be directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Matt Cole and Matt Spencer-Smith as musical supervisor, orchestrations and arrangements.