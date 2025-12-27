Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to reunite for project with audio erotica platform

Heated Rivalry‘s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie appear to be reuniting for a new project away from the hit show.

The actors star in a teaser Instagram post shared by audio erotica platform Quinn, hinting at an upcoming collaboration between the pair.

The platform posted an image on Saturday (December 27) showing a production clapperboard titled, “Ember & Ice,” with the pair sat behind it. The photo was accompanied by the caption: “Cottage after party at our place?”

Will Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie’s new project relate to Heated Rivalry?

Their wording is believed to reference “The Cottage”, the final episode of Heated Rivalry’s first season, though no further information has been released about how, or if, the tease connects to their characters from the series.

Williams and Storrie certainly have a jam-packed 2026, with the duo confirmed to have signed a three-season deal for Heated Rivalry.

Reported by GQ, the actors are to reprise their roles as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov for a third run, if renewed.

The news came days after it was announced that the gay hockey romance series would return for a second season, based on author Rachel Reid’s The Long Game, the follow-up novel to Heated Rivalry.

“This year I’ve written zero of them” – showrunner Jacob Tierney on Heated Rivalry season 2

Showrunner Jacob Tierney shared an update on the highly anticipated release date of season two. Speaking to Variety, he said: “It can’t be the same time next year, because this time last year I’d written five of these, and this time this year I’ve written zero of them.”

Offering a rough timeframe, Tierney continued: “We understand that everybody’s goal is not to have two years between seasons.”

Williams also weighed in on what fans can expect from the second season, promising it will be “hotter, wetter and longer” than the first.

“Maybe someone has told me July or August, but I really don’t know” – Hudson Williams on when he is set to begin filming

Also speaking to Variety, Williams revealed when he and Storrie, who plays Ilya Rozanov, are expected to begin filming: “Maybe someone has told me July or August, but I really don’t know,” he said.

Based on the book’s official synopsis on the author’s website, viewers can expect to revisit Shane and Ilya after ten years of navigating a secret long-term relationship.

“They’ve been keeping their relationship a secret. From friends, from family… from the league. If Shane wants to stay at the top of his game, what he and Ilya share has to remain secret,” the website reads.

With fans gearing up for the season one finale, airing on 26 December on HBO Max and Crave, it won’t be long before UK viewers can watch the full series. The show is set to premiere on 10 January on Sky and streaming service NOW.

