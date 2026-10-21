Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams is writing a film about an ex-hockey player

Hudson Williams has revealed he is writing a new film featuring an ex-hockey player, following his role as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry.

The actor discussed the project in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, in which he appeared alongside Carrie-Anne Moss to discuss their upcoming detective thriller Yaga.

Williams has previously written and directed several short films, including Soakers, Buttons and Inside Augustine Mendoza’s Quotidian Apartment.

“I’m writing a movie right now, but one character is an ex-hockey player” – Hudson Williams on his upcoming project

However, his latest script has presented him with a question over whether to keep a character whose sporting background bears similarities to his best-known television role.

“I’m writing a movie right now, but one character is an ex-hockey player. We were like, ‘But if we have this hockey player and then you’ve done a hockey show…’ We’re getting tripped up on it and we’re considering other sports, but for some reason this character just made way more sense being an ex-hockey player. It’s almost like you have to bust through the prison of your own mind or construct of your own mind.”

The update comes as the actor prepares for the release of Yaga, which premieres on AMC+ in the US on 23 October and Sky Atlantic in the UK on 31 October.

Created by Kat Sandler and based on her 2019 play, the series reworks the Slavic folklore surrounding Baba Yaga into a contemporary mystery set in the fictional coastal town of Whittock.

What is Yaga about?

Williams plays two characters: Henry Park, the heir to a fishing empire who disappears, and Logan Casey, his roommate who bears a striking resemblance to him.

Private investigator Rapp, played by Noah Reid, joins local law enforcement, including Detective Carson (Clark Backo), to investigate Henry’s disappearance. Moss plays Kathryn Hargrove, a university professor connected to the story.

Williams is also attached to Apparatus, a comedic thriller starring Dylan O’Brien, and Tyrant, a culinary thriller featuring Charlize Theron, Julia Garner, Demi Moore and Omar Apollo.

Meanwhile, production is continuing in Canada on the second season of Heated Rivalry, which is set to return with six new episodes.