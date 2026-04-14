Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams leaves fans thirsting in sweaty new ad

Hudson Williams has got fans thirsting once again, as he is the latest star to team up with Peloton.

In its latest advertisement, the American fitness company has hired Williams to entice fans into its online workout classes.

Yesterday (13 April), Peloton shared the clip featuring the Heated Rivalry star, donning a pair of white short shorts and lifting up his vest to reveal a sweaty torso.

“I’m not even athletic but he makes me want to buy one immediately” – one fan under Hudson Williams’s Peloton campaign

Things are about to get heated pic.twitter.com/nhCYHPUj4g — Peloton (@onepeloton) April 13, 2026

Captioning the post: “Things are about to get heated”, Social media flooded the comments with thirsty praise: “I’m not even athletic but he makes me want to buy one immediately.”

“Whoever’s idea it is to keep soaking Hudson head to toe, you’re doing God’s work,” penned another.

Williams’s career has skyrocketed since he starred in Heated Rivalry series 1 landing on Crave in November 2025 alongside co-star and fellow heartthrob Connor Storrie.

What is Heated Rivalry about?

Following their characters’s relationship, Shane (Williams) and Ilya (Storrie), from ice hockey rivals to off-rink lovers, the six-part series has earned major critical recognition, including 18 nominations at the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards.

The series proved such a success that it has been renewed for a second season, gearing up for production in August 2026 with a release set for next spring.

As well as Williams, his co-star Storrie has also been approached by companies as their latest advertisement star to entice audiences with his praised behind.

Connor Storrie’s Look Behind You ad

In a short film titled Look Behind You, directed by Nia DaCosta for technology company Verizon, Storrie showed off more than his acting skills.

Starring in the four and a half minute thriller-style short set at a secluded cabin, the film ends with a humorous tagline: “The Best Butt. The Best Network. There’s No Escape.”

Williams’s latest sporty acting stint coincides with the release of Laufey’s ‘Madwoman’ music video, featuring the Heated Rivalry star.

Who stars in Laufey’s ‘Madwoman’ music video?

Appearing alongside KATSEYE’s Megan Skiendiel, Olympian Alysa Liu and The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Lola Tung, the single’s video dropped yesterday (13 April).

The single is part of Laufey’s newest deluxe album, A Matter of Time: The Final Hour, which was released on 10 April, with ‘Madwoman’ leading the 19-track list of music video visuals.