Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie shares acting dreams as childhood YouTube channel goes viral

Old videos from Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie’s childhood YouTube channel have resurfaced online, delighting fans.

Storrie, who plays Ilya Rozanov in the Crave/HBO Max gay hockey series alongside on-screen lover Shane Hollander, played by Hudson Williams, released four videos in 2014, prior to his acting fame.

Under the name Actorboy222, a young Storrie explained he created the channel to launch himself onto the big screen, with the dream of becoming an actor.

“I am not out in the public” – Connor Storrie says in his first YouTube video

“This is my first YouTube video,” said 12-year-old Storrie. “My username is Actorboy222, but if you don’t know why that is… it’s because mostly I… I am not out in the public.”

“The reason why it is Actorboy222 is because I want to be an actor when I grow up, so this is good practice,” said the actor, now aged 25.

Fans have shared clips on social media, celebrating Storrie for achieving his dream of becoming an actor. One user who posted his first YouTube video said: “Oh my god, Connor is so cute! And now he’s living the dream of being an actor.”

“His mannerisms are still the same, he has not changed” – one fan gushed over young Storrie

Another user commented on the similarities the Heated Rivalry actor still has to his younger self: “I’m beyond flabbergasted to see lil Connor… idk why his mannerisms are still the same, he has not changed.”

This week, Heated Rivalry was finally picked up by a UK broadcaster, with the series set to premiere 10th January on Sky and streaming service NOW.

The Canadian hockey romance, which launched late last month on Canada’s Crave, has been making waves across the pond – but had yet to secure a British home until now.

Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series, Heated Rivalry follows Canadian player Shane and Russian rival Ilya (Storrie), two professional enemies who are secretly involved in a relationship away from the ice.

“Screaming, crying, throwing up! #HeatedRivalry is confirmed for SEASON 2!” – Canadian streamer Crave announcing the romance series’s return

Speculation had previously centred on HBO Max, which is set to launch in the UK in March 2026. The show currently streams on the platform in the US and Australia, leading to expectations that it could form part of the UK launch slate.

In other good news, the show’s future has been further secured with confirmation of a second season. Crave announced the renewal earlier this week.

Sharing the announcement on the show’s official Instagram account, the streamer wrote: “Screaming, crying, throwing up! #HeatedRivalry is confirmed for SEASON 2!”

Based on the book’s official synopsis on the author’s website, viewers can expect to revisit Shane and Ilya after ten years of navigating a secret long-term relationship in season two.

What can fans expect from Heated Rivalry season 2?

“They’ve been keeping their relationship a secret. From friends, from family… from the league. If Shane wants to stay at the top of his game, what he and Ilya share has to remain secret,” the website reads, highlighting the ongoing theme of Shane’s internalised homophobia.

“Ilya is sick of secrets. Shane has gotten so good at hiding his feelings, sometimes Ilya questions if they even exist,” the synopsis continues. “The closeness, the intimacy, even the risk that would come with being open about their relationship… Ilya wants it all.”

Heated Rivalry has also attracted strong critical attention. It currently holds a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

