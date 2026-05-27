Heated Rivalry season 2 set to begin filming this July in Montreal and Toronto

Heated Rivalry season 2 is set to begin filming this July in Montreal and Toronto, Canada with Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie reprising their roles.

The location was confirmed by updates recently appearing on ProductionList.com, with the gay hockey series sequel currently in pre-production.

The original six-part series earned global recognition upon its release in late 2025, following characters Shane (Williams) and Ilya (Storrie) as they go from hockey rivals to off-the-ice lovers.

“Shane and cocky Ilya, face unexpected feelings amid intense professional pressure” – Heated Rivalry season 2 synopsis

The second season was listed under the Film & Television Industry Alliance, continuing with production company Accent Aigu Entertainment.

As per the site’s official series synopsis, viewers can expect: “Two rival hockey superstars, disciplined Shane and cocky Ilya, face unexpected feelings amid intense professional pressure.

“As secret hookups become harder to hide, Shane and Ilya must confront whether their relationship is worth risking their careers.”

Jacob Tierney and Michael Goldbach will co-write Heated Rivalry season 2

The series was created by filmmaker Jacob Tierney, who also co-founded Accent Aigu Entertainment, and will screen-write season 2 alongside co-writer Michael Goldbach.

The gay romance hockey series, inspired by author Reid’s Game Changers book series, was renewed for a second instalment in December last year, modelled on The Long Game novel.

According to Tierney, the sequel may not cover the entire plot of the book, telling Deadline: “Who said I’m doing it all? There’s a lot of material.”

What will Heated Rivalry season 2 be about?

According to the official book synopsis, the plot picks up roughly ten years into Ilya and Shane’s relationship – three years after the season 1 finale.

The book explores Ilya’s struggles with his mental health and his desire for a public relationship with Shane.

In true Heated Rivalry fashion, they argue, make up, and, after a turbulent but passionate closeted relationship, they go public when they are photographed kissing in the back of a teammate’s picture.

“The Long Game is like sex scenes from a marriage” – Jacob Tierney on the complex storyline of Heated Rivalry season 2

On the complex narrative, he said: “Part of what transfixed me was knowing where it was going with The Long Game… The Long Game is like sex scenes from a marriage.”

Alongside the original cast, including François Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz, Heated Rivalry season 2 is reportedly casting for eight new characters.

Will there be a Heated Rivalry season 3?

In light of Tierney’s comments, a third season is becoming increasingly likely, as both lead actors have signed a three-season deal. Reported by GQ, Williams and Storrie confirmed they are to reprise their roles as Shane and Ilya for a third run, if renewed.

Season 1 of Heated Rivalry was filmed primarily in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Heated Rivalry season 2 has been confirmed to stream on Sky and NOW in the UK.