The Diesel x Tinder collaboration is what we’ll be wearing to Pride 2026

At a time when some of the world’s biggest brands are shying away from Pride, Italian denim giant Diesel continues to fly the rainbow flag high.

For Pride 2026, the brand unveils the Diesel x Tinder capsule collection, putting the spotlight on the LGBTQIA+ community and the highs and lows of queer dating.

Diesel x Tinder (Image: Provided)

The Campaign

At the heart of the campaign is RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and fashion designer Gigi Goode, who features in a series of interviews on Diesel’s website, speaking with models about the realities of modern dating.

The conversations offer insight into everything from preferences to the importance of personal style in finding the right match.

Diesel x Tinder (Image: Provided) Diesel x Tinder (Image: Provided) Diesel x Tinder (Image: Provided)

The campaign can be summed up with the slogan “For Successful Loving,” a playful riff on Diesel’s signature “For Successful Living.”

“The ‘For Successful Loving’ manifesto reflects a shared attitude: no rules, no fixed definitions, just the freedom to connect on your own terms,” explains Diesel creative director Glenn Martens. “That’s where our worlds meet. Only in this way can love truly succeed.”

The Collection

That manifesto is stamped across the 17-piece collection, which is defined by stripped-back silhouettes and provocative detailing. Meanwhile, tying the menswear, womenswear, and unisex pieces together is a fusion of the Diesel and Tinder logos.

Diesel x Tinder (Image: Provided)

Reworking undergarments as daywear vests feature trompe-l’œil bra detailing while Diesel-branded underwear incorporates sheer panels.

Pride at the Forefront

Since joining the brand in 2020, the Belgian designer Glenn Martens has placed identity and inclusivity at the forefront of Diesel’s creative direction, with annual Pride collections forming a key part of this vision.

Diesel x Tinder (Image: Provided)

Putting their money where their mouth is, both Diesel and Tinder have jointly donated $200,000 (£150,000) to the non-profit organisation Outright International.

The organisation supports LGBTQIA+ communities through initiatives that promote financial security, social and economic growth, as well as access to job opportunities.

“For so many people, especially within the LGBTQIA+ community, love has always been expansive, fluid, and deeply personal,” says Tinder’s Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Hobley. “At Tinder, we don’t define what successful love looks like. We help people discover it for themselves, and this partnership and collection with Diesel celebrates that spirit of exploration, visibility, and connection”.

Discover the Diesel x Tinder collection at diesel.com.