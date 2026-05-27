Gay and bisexual men are donating blood in greater numbers than ever before

A new survey shows that more gay and bisexual men in England are donating blood following changes to eligibility criteria.

The shift follows updated donation criteria introduced in 2021, which made blood donation rules more inclusive across England, Scotland and Wales.

Announced by former health and social care secretary Matt Hancock in 2020, he said: “This landmark change to blood donation is safe and it will allow many more people, who have previously been excluded by donor selection criteria, to take the opportunity to help save lives.

“This is a positive step and recognises individuals for the actions” – Matt Hancock announcing gay and bisexual men can donate blood

“This is a positive step and recognises individuals for the actions they take, rather than their sexual preference.”

Gay and bisexual men were originally banned from donating blood to prevent the transmission of HIV after the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

The ban was lifted in the UK in 2011, replaced by a rule requiring men to abstain from sex with another man for 12 months before donating. This was later reduced to three months in 2017.

“It’s very encouraging to see new donors” – Su Brailsford, chair of FAIR, celebrating the surge in GBTQ+ men donating blood

Since then, blood donations have skyrocketed. In a new survey by For the Assessment of Individualised Risk (FAIR) taken by 8,744 male donors, researchers found that 7.5 per cent identified as bisexual, gay, pansexual, queer, bicurious or sexually fluid, compared with 1.8 per cent in 2014.

Su Brailsford, Consultant in Epidemiology and Health Protection at NHSBT and chair of FAIR, celebrated the surge: “Donation became more inclusive but safety remained the priority.”

“The survey statistics indicate more gay and bisexual men are now donating, it’s very encouraging to see new donors coming to our centres and we try and make them very welcome.”

“I went to donate in 2018 knowing I wasn’t able” – Thomas Yates

Thomas Yates, a gymnastics coach from Greater Manchester, was able to donate for the first time in 2021 and has since donated 16 times.

“I went to donate in 2018 knowing I wasn’t able,” Thomas said. “Even though I was tested and had no infections, morally I couldn’t go through with it. I was left incredibly upset. I felt it was another way queer people are marginalised.”

“I booked my first donation in 2021 almost as soon as the rules changed, I donate at the Plymouth Grove donor centre in Manchester,” he continued, adding he was “elated” and “overjoyed”.

To donate blood in the UK, please register online at NHS Blood Donation or via the NHS Give Blood app.