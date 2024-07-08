Heartstopper season 3: Netflix releases first look images

We’ve had our first proper look at Heartstopper season three and it wasn’t like we were excited enough already!

The first-look images were released by Netflix on Monday (8 July). The images were revealed to eager fans via a treasure hunt across social media. Netflix gave clues to fans in a set of images spread across six different Netflix Instagram accounts. These then spelled out a word that made a password to access the images on Tudum.com from 16:30 BST.

Corinna Brown as Tara and Kizzy Edgell as Darcy (Image: Netflix) Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan (Image: Netflix) Joe Locke and Jenny Walser (Image: Netflix) Yasmin Finney and Will Gao (Image: Netflix) Joe Locke (Image: Netflix) Kit Connor (Image: Netflix)

As well as a shot showing the main returning cast, the images also hint at what’s to come in season three. Charlie (Joe Locke) shares intimate moments with his sister, Tori (Jenny Walser) as well as Isaac (Tobie Donovan) and Nick (Kit Connor)

We can also see a Heartstopper moment for Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (Will Gao). Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara (Corinna Brown) share a sweet moment as well. Other shots show Nick and Charlie alone both looking very serious, clearly grappling with the more “mature” tone that’s been promised. The final image shows off a new character, Oliver (Jensen Clayden) – the younger cousin of Charlie and Tori.

Jensen Clayden (Image: Netflix)

“I cannot wait for the third season of Heartstopper“

Production on season three wrapped in December 2023 and was confirmed for an October release in March. At the time Oseman said: “I cannot wait for the third season of Heartstopper to be released in October. Season two ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues. And it’s this that will drive the story through season three.

The cast of Heartstopper from L to R: Rhea Norwood, Tobie Donovan, Leila Khan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Will Gao, Yasmin Finney, Kit Connor, and Joe Locke (Image: Netflix)

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up.”

In April it was also confirmed that Jonathan Bailey had joined the show as the scholar Jack Maddox. Alongside Bailey, Eddie Marsan and Hayley Attwell are also joining the series.

Heartstopper will return to Netflix on 3 October.