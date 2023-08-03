Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman on season 2’s ‘big turning point’ scene not in the book

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has teased an unfamiliar scene to fans that will feature in season two.

Based on the works of the same name by Oseman, the love story between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) quickly gained a huge following when it premiered last summer.

With a brand-new batch of episodes dropping on Netflix today (3 August), fans of the books will be pretty well-versed on what to expect.

But Oseman confirmed there will be some material not before seen in the comics.

“There is a really beautiful scene at the end of episode three”

Alice told Metro.co.uk: “I won’t spoil it, but there is a really beautiful scene at the end of episode three, which is not in the comics at all, and I was really excited to see that come to life.

“It’s just a quiet scene where Nick and Charlie have a conversation, but it’s a kind of big turning point in their relationship and their understanding of each other, and it’s so beautifully performed by Kit and Joe.

They added: “I’m really excited for people to see that because it will be a surprise. It’s not something that’s in the books. So, yes – can’t wait.”

It comes after co-lead Joe Locke teased what scene he was most excited for fans to see.

Speaking to TV Insider ahead of season 2, Locke said: “The final scene of the show is gorgeous.

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper (Image: Netflix)

“It’s my favourite scene of the show but also was definitely the hardest scene to do as an actor.”

Reluctant to give too much away, Locke described the scene in question as “a very emotionally raw scene and it’s also the most grown up scene in the show.”

Season two will see Charlie and Nick explore their new relationship and status as boyfriends. The official trailer explored how Nick will struggle with coming out as bisexual publicly.

Previously the cast and creatives on Heartstopper have teased a “more mature” and deeper second season. This will focus mostly on volumes 3 and 4 of Oseman’s web comics.

We can’t wait to see where it goes next.

Heartstopper season two debuts on Netflix today (3 August).