Harry Styles launches vibrator and lube line and fans are buzzing

Pop star and heartthrob Harry Styles has launched a new line of sexual wellness products through his lifestyle brand Pleasing… no dildos though sadly.

The new collection, titled Pleasing Yourself, features two products: a double-sided vibrator priced at £68, and a lubricant retailing for £25. All we can say is, it better do the job.

The Pleasing website states the vibrator is “intuitively functional” and “aesthetically distinct,” designed to stimulate “wherever feels good, from erogenous zones to anywhere craving extra attention.”

The accompanying lube is said to provide “long-lasting moisture and a silky glide with zero glycerin.”

Harry Lambert, Creative Director at Pleasing, said: “The idea of Pleasing Yourself is at the heart of the Pleasing brand and has been part of our ethos from the very beginning.”

“Treat themselves, and please themselves”

He added users should “love themselves, look after themselves, treat themselves, and please themselves.”

The brand teased the launch on social media yesterday, with a buzzing video featuring vibrating phones, women gasping… borderline moaning, and… it can’t be… Harry’s hand!

Fans were trembling with excitement, with user commenting: “I feel like a Victorian man seeing a woman’s ankle for the first time.”

“We’re so STARVED”

Another: “We’re so STARVED look at how we reacted to the hand cameo”

The comments could be referring to Harry’s absence from music since the Love on Tour wrapped in 2023. At least Harry’s dropped something to keep the fans busy.

Both products are for users aged 18 and over and come with the tagline: “Please yourself like you mean it.”

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer first launched Pleasing in 2021, offering gender-neutral nail polish, skincare, fragrance and fashion items.

“A first-of-its-kind Pleasing experience”

Harry’s Pleasing team have also announced the opening of The Pleasing Pleasure Shop, ‘a first-of-its-kind Pleasing experience.⁠’

⁠

Doors opened in New York at 11am (GMT-4) today, and apparently the ‘first 100 visitors each day receive a mystery gift⁠. Please Yourself Like You Mean It.’

The products available are currently available for shipping within the US and UK only.