Grab free tickets for Gymshark x Attitude panel with Adele Roberts, Ella Vaday and more

British fitness brand Gymshark and Attitude are set to hold a Pride Panel Talk featuring DJ Adele Roberts, Drag Race UK star and fitness expert Nick Collier (also known as Ella Vaday) and artist Kris Andrew Small.

Held this upcoming Monday (17 June) at Gymshark’s flagship store on London’s Regent Street, the panel will discuss all things inclusivity, accessibility and fitness in the LGBTQIA+ community. Free tickets are available here.

Hosting the panel will be the fabulous Ro Frimpong, one half of the Two Twos Podcast, which discusses topics around bisexuality, starting a family in a same-sex couple, being gay and Muslim, and interracial lesbian couples.

The event promises to be an amazing opportunity to hear from our panel of LGBTQIA+ experts on the biggest issues facing the community around fitness, from conquering our fear of the gym to body shaming and lookism.

Food and drinks will also be available from LGBTQIA+ brands (including Exalt and Happy Endings), and there’ll even be a Q&A session and a chance to chat with our panel members in person.

When and where is the event?

The Pride Panel Talk will be held between 8:30pm and 10:00pm at Gymshark Regent St., 165 Regent St., London, W1S 3BE. Click here for directions.

How do I get tickets?

Limited tickets are available on a first come first served basis on the panel’s Eventbrite page. Tickets are completely free. Grab yours now, as spaces are going fast!

Who’s on the panel?

Adele Roberts

Adele Roberts (Image: Provided)

DJ, broadcaster Adele Roberts knows a thing or two about fitness, having completed the London Marathon three times already. She’s also a Guinness World Record holder for fastest woman to complete the London Marathon with an ileostomy, raising a massive £10,000 for the Attitude Magazine Foundation at the same time.

Nick Collier/Ella Vaday

Nick Collier (Image: Provided)

Nick Collier is best known for starring in RuPaul’s Drag Race under his fabulous drag alter ego Ella Vaday, as well stripping down on The Real Full Monty. Nick is also serious about fitness, having launched his own fitness platform incorporating workout videos and nutrition plans.

Kris Andrew Small

Kris Andrew Small (Image: Provided)

Kris is the Sydney-based artist behind this year’s stunning Gymshark Pride T-shirt, available throughout June exclusively in Gymshark’s Regent Street store. All profits from sales of the T-shirt will be donated to the Attitude Magazine Foundation for LGBTQIA+ causes.

Gymshark also hosting range of other fabulous free Pride activities

Throughout June to mark Pride Month, Gymshark is also holding a whole series of other free activities, which we’ve listed below.

(Image: Gymshark)

Join Fitter Confident You and Workout With Pride to celebrate Pride month together at Gymshark Regent St. With a fun, inclusive workout, a DJ, refreshments from Joe & The Juice AND a chance to grab Pride merch designed by Kris Andrew Small (with an exclusive discount). 100% of profits will be donated to the Attitude Magazine Foundation. Free tickets available here.

(Image: Gymshark)

Celebrate Pride with Optimum Nutrition & Gymshark at this fabulous Pride Party Lock-in. There’ll be a workout, food & drink from LGBTQIA+ run companies, a DJ and a very special guest performance. Free tickets available here.

Pride in London – DJ, graffiti artist, make-up station and more – Sat, 29 June and Sunday 20 June

Gymshark’s exclusive Pride T-shirt is available now in its flagship store and will benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation (Image: Gymshark)

Pop by to the Regent St. store throughout the whole of the Pride in London weekend to check out a fabulous range of Pride activities. There’ll be live DJs, a graffiti artist and a make-up station so you can glammed up before heading out to join the festivities. And while you’re there, you can grab one of Gymshark’s excusive Pride T-shirts, which will benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation.

In partnership with Gymshark