Awkward Productions announce Gwyneth Goes Skiing UK tour

If you missed your chance to see the outlandish and hilarious musical Gwyneth Goes Skiing in its previous two sold-out runs, you’ve got another chance coming!

The production, from the harbingers of queer chaos that are Awkward Productions, is the original musical that deals with Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2016 skiing accident and the viral court case of 2023 that enthralled the world. We saw it last year and loved it!

Gwyneth Goes Skiing stars Linus Karp as the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow, and Joseph Martin as her nemesis, Terry Sanderson, a retired Optometrist from Utah.

The show first played in London for two separate runs before a recent sold-out run in Park City, Utah, where the real trial happened. Amazingly, people involved in the real-life trial on both sides saw the show and enjoyed it. One person said it was “99.9% accurate” and another “more entertaining than the actual trial.”

The tour will be taking place around the UK from September to December 2024 starting in Manchester and finishing in Belfast with stops in Brighton, Birmingham, and more.

Excitingly, Glee star Darren Criss will be providing the singing voice for Dr Sanderson while Cat Cohen will lend her voice as Paltrow. RuPaul’s Drag Race legend and UNHhhh icon Trixie Mattel will also return as Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner, in a special on-screen appearance. Gwyneth Goes Skiing also features original music by Leland of Drag Race fame.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing Tour dates:

9 – 21 September: Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

6 – 8 October: The Old Market, Brighton

17 – 18 October: The North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford

29 – 31 October: Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham

13 – 16 November: Live Theatre, Newcastle upon Tyne

26 – 29 November: Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin

4 – 7 December: Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Gwyneth Goes Skiing will also play at Pleasance Courtyard between 31 July and 26 August. Book tickets here.