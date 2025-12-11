Gwen Stefani under fire from LGBTQ+ fans for promoting ‘anti-abortion’ prayer app

Gwen Stefani has come under fire from fans after she promoted the Hallow prayer and meditation app on social media, marking the first day of Advent (1 December).

The app’s CEO, Alex Jones, has previously stated that Hallow supports a pro-life stance, aligning with Catholic teaching, similar to Stefani’s own faith as a devout Catholic.

In a video posted to Instagram, the singer encouraged fans to use the app for prayer, reflection and stillness during the busy holiday season.

“It’s such a special time to reflect, pray, and make room in your heart for Jesus” – Gwen Stefani promoting Hallow prayer and meditation app

The caption read: “The season of Advent has always been a reminder to slow down, even when everything around us is moving so fast. It’s such a special time to reflect, pray, and make room in your heart for Jesus.”

“The Hallow app Advent challenge is called Be Still, and together we’ll learn how to find stillness amidst the chaos and embrace peace even when our lives are so busy,” she encouraged fans to join her.

Fans criticised Stefani for endorsing the app because of its anti-abortion stance, as well as for promoting an app that has featured content from speakers associated with the Chastity Project, who preach “walking away from an ‘LGBTQ+ mindset’”.

“Why are you advancing their anti-woman, anti-LGBTQIA agenda” – fans criticised Stefani for her endorsement, citing D Vance and Peter Thiel early involvement

One upset user wrote: “This app was developed by JD Vance and Peter Thiel. Why are you advancing their anti-woman, anti-LGBTQIA agenda and their greed?”

Vance, who has previously spoken out against federal protections for LGBTQ+ people and gender‑affirming care for minors was an early investor in the project.

Another fan pointed out: “Promoting a pro-life, homophobic, conservative-funded app is gross.” Meanwhile, another drew Stefani’s attention to her LGBTQ+ fan base: “This is very disappointing, Gwen. Lots of your fans are from the LGBTQ+ community and this feels like a deep betrayal.”

“Gwen… DON’T SPEAK. Please take your own advice on this one” – Chrishell Stause spoke out against Stefani endorsing the Hallow app

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause also expressed her disappointment in the ‘Just a Girl’ singer’s video. Under an Instagram post by Matt Bernstein, who explained why Hallow is so controversial, she wrote: “Gwen… don’t speak. Please take your own advice on this one.”

Despite promoting the app, Stefani has spoken positively about the LGBTQ+ community on several occasions, praising her personal relationships with gay friends.

Speaking to Pride Source in a 2016 interview, she spoke about her son, revealing that she proudly let him wear nail varnish. She said: “I would be blessed with a gay son… I just want my boys to be happy and healthy.”

