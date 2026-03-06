Gus Kenworthy’s February photo dump includes Olympics, boyfriend and hilarious circumcision question

Gus Kenworthy celebrated his return to the Olympic ski slope in his latest Instagram post, captioned “February dump.”

Having taken a short hiatus from competitive sport in 2022 following the Beijing Winter Olympics, Kenworthy made a comeback at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Competing for Team GB, the British-American athlete finished sixth in the Milan men’s freeski halfpipe final, just missing out on the Olympic podium.

In a moment of reflection, Kenworthy celebrated his fourth Olympic Games, posting a life update to his Instagram followers yesterday (5 March).

Who is Gus Kenworthy’s boyfriend?

The February photo dump featured a romantic picture with his boyfriend of around two years, Andrew Rigby, looking loved-up in front of the Pantheon in Rome.

Rigby celebrated his boyfriend’s Olympic run on his own Instagram after the Winter Games concluded on 22 February 2026. He wrote: “Congratulations on your 4th Olympics! My heart is full of so much pride and love for you.”

In another photo, Kenworthy posed with fellow Team GB freestyle skier Zoe Atkin, who won the bronze medal in the women’s freeski halfpipe. She quipped under the post: “Oo me me it’s me I’m the wife.”

“Is Gus Kenworthy circumcised?”

Among all the Olympic celebrations was an image that had followers laughing in the comments. “Is Gus Kenworthy circumcised?” appeared on suggested Google searches for Kenworthy after his Olympic run.

“‘Is Gus Kenworthy circumcised’ is a real keeper,” one follower wrote in the comments. Another added: “IS HE THO?” A third said: “Can we get an answer to the question?” followed by a scissor emoji.

Ahead of his performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Kenworthy was announced as joining the producing team of the Off-West End production Sugar Daddy.

Kenworthy will make his stage production debut at Underbelly Boulevard Soho. From 5 March to 4 April 2026, audiences can see Morrison bring his Florida stand-up to the UK.