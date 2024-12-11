Golden Globes 2025: Here’s every LGBTQ+ nominee, including Andrew Scott and Cynthia Erivo

The Golden Globes 2025 nominees have dropped, and this year’s line-up might just be the queerest in history.

With LGBTQ+ talent taking centre stage across film and TV, the awards are shaping up to celebrate not just artistic brilliance but also authentic representation.

From Andrew Scott’s razor-sharp wit to Cynthia Erivo’s spellbinding vocals in Wicked, the nominees are as diverse as they are deserving. With familiar faces and breakout stars in the mix, the 2025 Golden Globes are shaping up to mark a new era of queer visibility on screen.

Below, we’ve listed every out LGBTQ+ Golden Globes 2024 nominee.

Andrew Scott – Ripley (Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama)

Nominated for his turn in Ripley, former Attitude cover star Andrew Scott continues to cement his place as a master of complex characters. Whether he’s stealing scenes as a morally ambiguous anti-hero or making us swoon as a man of the cloth, Scott’s talent is on the rise and impossible to ignore.

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked (Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

It takes a force of nature to pull off a role like Elphaba in Wicked, and the gorgeous Cynthia Erivo is just that. Her nomination is no surprise – her performance is a showcase of raw power, emotion, and once-in-a-generation vocal ability (we’re huge fans, in case you didn’t notice).

Angelina Jolie – Maria (Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama)

Angelina Jolie can do no wrong in our eyes – how has it already been almost 14 years since her Oscars-dress leg became viral? – and thanks to her performance in Maria, which explores a queer narrative, the Golden Globes committee appear to feel the same way. Jolie’s role as the titular character is a masterclass in vulnerability and resilience, making her one of the favourites in this competitive category.

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Best Supporting Performance by a Female Actor on Television)

Fresh from winning the Culture Award, supported by Jaguar, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, Jessica Gunning has now earned a Golden Globe nomination for her hauntingly complex role in Baby Reindeer. Her portrayal of a relentless stalker strikes a balance between menace and vulnerability, cementing her as one of the most captivating performers of the year. Reflecting on her journey at the Attitude Awards, Gunning said: “It’s been amazing watching everything I’ve done back… I’ve always been a big ol’ gay and not knowing it.”

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon (Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama)

Emma D’Arcy’s portrayal of fierce dragonrider Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon has brought them swathes of new fans worldwide. Their ability to balance strength with vulnerability makes them a standout in this fiercely competitive category, while their nomination is a victory for non-binary representation in mainstream media.

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie)

Richard Gadd’s powerful turn in Baby Reindeer brought his deeply personal story to Netflix in a gripping adaptation of his Edinburgh Fringe hit. Based on his own experience of being stalked, the series goes beyond a simple narrative of victim and perpetrator, exploring queerness, trauma, and toxic shame. Critics have hailed it as “nail-bitingly tense,” while Gadd himself described it in an interview with Attitude as “a window into the lives of people who have a lot of issues.”

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television)

Despite being told early in his career that his “gay voice” would limit him, Cooper Koch has proven those doubters wrong with his disturbingly complex performance as Erik Menendez in this Ryan Murphy Netflix hit. The 28-year-old actor’s portrayal dives into the psychological nuances of Erik’s life and the infamous 1989 murders carried out by his brother and him.

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing (Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama)

Colman Domingo’s performance in Sing Sing has rightfully earned him a nomination. Known for his emotional depth and commanding screen presence (as well as his devilishly-handsome good looks), Domingo continues to prove why he’s one of the most respected actors in Hollywood today. This recognition follows his widely acclaimed portrayal of Bayard Rustin in Rustin, in which Domingo brought to life the unapologetically gay civil rights leader who organised the 1963 March on Washington where Martin Luther King delivered his historic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama)

Jodie Foster’s magnetic presence in True Detective: Night Country earned her well-deserved spot. Tackling a gritty and intense role, Foster reminds us why she remains one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors. Whether she’s putting cannibals in their place in The Silence of the Lambs or giving one of our favourite camp musical performances ever as Tallulah in Bugsy Malone, Ms Foster will always have a place in our hearts.

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez (Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

Making history yet again, Karla Sofía Gascón is nominated for her groundbreaking role in Emilia Pérez. As the first trans woman to win Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, Gascón said of the moment she heard of her Golden Globe nomination, she “had tears in my eyes.” Us too. Gascón follows in the footsteps of Michaela Jaé Rodriguez who, in 2022, made history as the first publicly trans actress to win a Golden Globe, for her performance in Pose.

Miley Cyrus – Beautiful That Way (Best Original Song)

Miley Cyrus earns her second Golden Globe nomination for Beautiful That Way, a ballad co-written with Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt for The Last Showgirl, starring Pamela Anderson. The song – nominated before it was even released – mirrors the journey of Anderson’s character, a veteran Las Vegas showgirl facing the end of her career. Cyrus has described the track as deeply personal, saying that the Baywatch icon is “embedded into my earliest memories with my mother.”

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy)

Comedian Hannah Einbinder’s sharp and understated portrayal of Ava Daniels in Hacks sees the young, witty comedy writer paired with Jean Smart’s legendary Deborah Vance. In the series, Einbinder balances humour with vulnerability, bringing depth to the role of a millennial navigating personal and professional upheavals.

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Best Supporting Performance by a Female Actor on Television)

Ayo Edebiri’s nod for her performance as Sydney Adamu in The Bear marks yet another milestone in her meteoric rise. Edebiri brings a mix of vulnerability and determination to her role as a young chef navigating the chaos of a struggling restaurant. Off-screen, the star has become a refreshing voice in Hollywood, advocating for greater LGBTQ+ inclusivity. Her work in the 2023 queer teen comedy Bottoms has also helped cement her status as a standout queer talent and one to watch.

Auliʻi Cravalho – Moana 2 (Best Motion Picture – Animated)

Though not nominated personally, Auliʻi Cravalho deserves a (very honourable) mention as the Disney movie in which she reprises her role of Moana, Moana 2, is. As an out bisexual actress, Cravalho has become an important figure for LGBTQ+ representation in family-friendly entertainment, also championing queer visibility by portraying an LGBTQ+ character in Disney+ series Crush.

When will the Golden Globes 2025 take place?

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday 5 January 2025, from 8pm EST (1am UK time, on Monday 6 January). Good luck to all the nominees!