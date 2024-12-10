Miley Cyrus drops dreamy new ballad for the soundtrack of The Last Showgirl

Miley Cyrus has released a new single which will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming film The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson.

The song, which Cyrus co-wrote with Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt, marks the singer’s first release since her cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’ which dropped in May of this year.

The lyrics of ‘Beautiful That Way’ appear to mirror the storyline of the film’s main character Shelly (played by Anderson), a Las Vegas showgirl who finds herself at an impasse when the show she’s danced in for decades comes to a close. “Spin baby spin/ The night always falls/ At least you had your day,” Cyrus sings on the track.

“Now the light shines on some other girl/ Who’s beautiful that way.”

‘Beautiful That Way’ drops on the same day as the Golden Globe Award nominations were revealed which show the track has been nominated for ‘Best Original Song’. This will be Cyrus’ second time to be nominated in the category, having previously received the nod in 2009 for her song ‘I Thought I Lost You’ which she performed with John Travolta in the Disney film Bolt.

Speaking to Variety about the song, Cyrus gushed about her love for Anderson saying: “Pamela is deeply embedded into my earliest memories with my mother.”

“I celebrate evolution and [Pamela] has done that in such a graceful way which is reflected in Last Showgirl“

“We both worshipped Pam and still do. I took the emotion I have towards those times with my mom and the few times we’ve gotten to spend with Pam. I thought a lot about what this film means to her not just as an actress but as the special person that she is. I celebrate evolution and she has done that in such a graceful way which is reflected in Last Showgirl.”

Last month, Cyrus confirmed that she is readying a new visual album, tentatively titled Something Beautiful. Collaborators for the album include Cyrus’ boyfriend Maxx Morando and Canadian producer Shawn Everett, who has also worked with Kacey Musgraves, Kesha and Carly Rae Jepsen.