Netflix cancels Glamorous leaving fans ‘absolutely gutted’

In sad news for fans, Netflix has axed yet more shows including the popular series, Glamorous.

The series focuses on Marco Mejia (Miss Benny) who starts working for cosmetics mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall), the CEO of Glamorous Cosmetics.

It also starred Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, and more.

Alongside Glamorous, Netflix has also cancelled Shadow and Bone, as well as Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall. The decision came not long after the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, which many thought would see production on such shows resume.

As per Deadline, the delays caused by the strikes has impacted schedules for streamers.

Fans reacting to the news expressed their disappointment at losing more of Glamorous. One person wrote on X: “Glamorous was a good show!” They also questioned whether it was “Too c***y for Netflix?”

Glamorous was a good show! Too cunty for Netflix? Regretting that I downloaded Everything Now – maybe it’s just a slow/heavy start but I’d be fine not to have more seasons. Can’t we trade 👉🏽👈🏽 — ᥫ᭡Tatum (@Call_Me_Taytie) November 18, 2023

Another Glamorous fan described the young LGBTQ+-led series as “underrated.” Meanwhile someone else responded by showing a gif of someone collapsing in a desert.

Someone else simply put: “Nnoooooooo!!!”

“Absolutely gutted netflix have cancelled Glamorous bastards. I need more #KimCattrall This show was such a good laugh. LOVED IT,” added another fan.

Absolutely gutted netflix have cancelled #Glamorous bastards. I need more #KimCattrall This show was such a good laugh. LOVED IT pic.twitter.com/ktKFLAU5kQ — tamsee13 (@tamsee13) November 17, 2023

Another person referenced the need for LGBTQ+ representation at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack around the world.

“Queer content is needed more than ever and yet there’s a fight for its existence and literally a fight for OUR existence,” they wrote.

@netflix cancels Glamorous Queer content is needed more than ever and yet there’s a fight for its existence and literally a fight for OUR existence 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/o8KvpX5uX4 — Farhan Dhalla (@farhandhalla) November 18, 2023

Earlier this year GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ media advocacy group, produced a report highlighting the impact of cancelling shows with LGBTQ+ characters.

It said that over the period between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, a total of 596 LGBTQ characters were featured on scripted TV. However, 29% of these characters won’t be returning, the majority as a result of show cancellations.

The list of cancelled shows in the last year or so is extensive. It includes Uncoupled, First Kill, The Wilds, Q-Force, 1899, The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself.

Shadow and Bone also joins the growing list of axed shows with LGBTQ characters. Actor Jack Wolfe played Wylan who had a queer romance with Jesper (Kit Young)

He told Attitude of playing Wylan: “As a gay child who felt alone, as so many of us did at the time, to have had more of those examples would have been wonderful, you know?”