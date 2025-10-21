GK Barry and Rev Richard Coles give glimpse into new show – promising girlfriend Ella Rutherford will appear (EXCLUSIVE)

GK Barry and Rev Richard Coles have given a glimpse into what viewers can expect from their upcoming series, which continues their friendship formed during their time in the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

The podcaster and Loose Women panellist entered the jungle in 2024 alongside Tulisa, Dean McMullen, and later the Reverend, who joined as a late arrival.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the Pride of Britain Awards yesterday (20 October), GK revealed they have just finished filming the series pilot.

“A gay godly man and a gay ungodly woman” – GK Barry on her upcoming series with Rev Richard Coles

“We are exploring walks of life from two different generations – one from a gay godly man and a gay ungodly woman,” she said.

“There are some depressing bits in there, but one thing about me is that I will make a joke about it.”

In the jungle, the pair had open conversations about their personal lives, the Rev educating GK about religion as a gay man and his past life as part of the 1980s band The Communards, while Grace educated the Rev about lesbian culture (scissoring).

With her girlfriend Ella Rutherford by her side on the red carpet, the TV star revealed: “We’ve filmed the pilot, so if we film the full series then I will force this girl into it.”

The pair met on social media and started dating in the summer of 2024, when on her podcast, Grace addressed her with the nickname “Eyelashes.”

“Expect something surprising with coffins” – Richard Coles on what we can expect from the pair in their upcoming pilot

The Rev said: “Me and GK struck up the best of friendships in the jungle, and I’m happy to say we’ve taken that with us out of the jungle into the wider world.”

Remembering a fond moment from filming, he teased: “Expect something surprising with coffins.”

In a recent photo dump, the content creator posted a video of the Reverend reflecting on their time together. He said: “Working with you has opened my eyes to worlds I had never heard of or dreamt of before.”

He added: “Some of them have been nightmares, but some of them have been dreams – and today has been a dream.”