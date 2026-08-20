Ohio scraps policy allowing trans people to change gender marker on driving licences by request

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has scrapped its policy allowing trans people to change the gender marker on their driving licence or state ID by request.

Instead, those wishing to change their gender marker must first have the sex designation changed on their birth certificate before taking any further action.

Previously, for 17 years, Ohio residents could change the gender marker on their ID by submitting a form directly to the BMV.

Ohio states it only recognises two sexes

The change in policy follows a state budget signed by Republican Governor Mike DeWine in September 2025, which declared that Ohio only recognises two sexes.

Section 9.05 of the Ohio Revised Code states: “It is the policy of the state of Ohio to recognise two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

Ohio BMV spokesman Lindsey Bohrer told the Toledo Blade: “The BMV will record the sex that is stated on an individual’s birth certificate or passport as the sex that will be reflected on the Ohio driver license or ID card.”

Advocates condemn the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles gender policy change

The change has drawn criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates, who say the policy makes it more difficult for transgender people to amend the gender marker on their driving licence.

According to the Statehouse News Bureau, Equality Ohio executive director Dwayne Steward said: “You are now required to have your birth certificate updated and present that before you can update your driver’s license, which is new information – and also will make it much more difficult for especially transgender people to change the information on their license to match their identity.”

“It is definitely one extra step, and it does feel targeted for sure,” said Steward. “We also are wondering if this is a voter suppression move right before the election.”

Ohio allows birth certificate gender change

As of now, people born in the state of Ohio can legally change the gender designation on their birth certificate with a probate court order, though, in many US states, they are barring the procedure.

Texas, Kansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Montana, Iowa and North Dakota do not allow individuals to change the sex or gender marker on their birth certificates.

Human Rights Watch has called on the states to revoke their anti-trans policies, expressing concerns about the impact on those affected.

“These laws expose many transgender people to a real risk of discrimination and violence by forcing people to carry identification that is inconsistent with their identity and gender presentation,” the organisation wrote.