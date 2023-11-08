Girls Aloud reunite for new song in memory of Sarah Harding

Ready for something new? Girls Aloud is reportedly back and they have a new song with a video to match.

The hit girl group first found fame on Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002 and last released new music back in 2013.

As per The Sun, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts all showed up at a North London studio to film the music video that will accompany their new song. Both, it is reported, are dedicated to the late Sarah Harding, the final member of the band, who died of cancer in 2021 aged 39.

The Sun spoke to one source who described the reunion as “one of the best-kept secrets in pop,” before adding, “But it’s actually happening now.”

The continued saying, “The girls really came back together as friends to rally around when Sarah died, and it repaired some of the old rifts and put things into perspective.

“Suddenly the reunion which had seemed totally impossible for so long just felt a totally natural thing to do — in Sarah’s honour.”

Elsewhere the source told the outlet that there are “plans for a full record of new music,” as well as “a massive reunion tour in 2024.”

The girls are said to be “very excited” to have reunited and will pay tribute to Harding.

The tabloid also reports that the video for the new song will see the band members as superheroes. It’s also thought more music could be on the way ahead of a potential tour. Maybe even a Glastonbury slot…

Earlier this year Girls Aloud surprised fans with a 20th anniversary edition of their debut album Sound Of The Underground.