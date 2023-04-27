Girls Aloud surprise fans with 20th anniversary edition of debut album Sound Of The Underground

Even though Girls Aloud haven’t released new music since 2013, they’re gearing up to give long-term fans the ultimate gift.

Their debut album ‘Sound Of The Underground’ is going to be given a special re-release, with loads of collectors item potential.

The hit girl group have still stayed in our hearts all these years, after first finding fame on Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002.

It’ll be the first in a series of exciting reissues of the band’s studio albums.

“The aim was to bring in as much creativity as possible and make something as strong as the single ‘Sound of the Underground’” – Nadine Coyle

The classic record will be released as three CD deluxe edition featuring two bonus discs of B-sides, rarities and remixes.

Fans will get a complete fix of Girls Aloud trivia too. It’ll come with a 24-page booklet with brand-new sleeve notes and unseen photos.

You’ll also be able to purchase the album as a snazzy vinyl for the very first time.

This will be available on both green coloured vinyl and a limited edition picture disc. The title track has also been given a revamp.

Released today (27 April), ‘Sound Of The Underground (Alternative Vocal Mix), presents an alternative mix of the song from the archives has never been released digitally before.

The band members can be heard singing different lines of the iconic song to the original.

Remembering the creation of the ‘Sound Of The Underground’ album Nadine recalled: “The aim was to bring in as much creativity as possible and make something as strong as the single ‘Sound of the Underground’.

She added: “I would sit down with Brian [Higgins, album producer]. He’d say something like, ‘OK, so you’re a 17-year-old girl from Northern Ireland, now living in London.’ What’s going on in your life?’”.

“Those chats were really important because they helped to drive our musical direction and make our songs genuine.”

It comes after a limited edition 7″ vinyl release of the song was released back in 2022.

This same alternative version acted as B-side to raise funds for The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

Girls Aloud member Sarah sadly died back in 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

She publicly confirmed her diagnosis with the illness back in August 2020. The cancer later spread to other parts of her body.

Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberly Walsh and Cheryl have all been helping keep Sarah’s legacy going since her death with various fundraiser events and more.

It was rumoured the girls might reunite for their 20th anniversary last year, but later shut down by the group.

When asked about possible celebrations for the milestone on This Morning, Kimberly said it would be “too painful”.

Fans can now pre-order the 20th anniversary album now here.