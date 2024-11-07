Girls Aloud to release special version of single in tribute to Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud are honouring their late bandmate Sarah Harding with a re-release of their 2004 charity single ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

The new version, titled ‘I’ll Stand By You – Sarah’s Version’, features Harding’s solo vocals and will raise money for BBC Children in Need.

It will debut during the televised Children in Need appeal on 15 November, accompanied by a reworked music video using previously unseen footage of Harding.

The upcoming single features Harding’s rediscovered vocals from the 2004 recording, offering fans a poignant way to remember the beloved singer. Nadine Coyle, talking to BBC News, called the project a “special celebration” of Harding’s legacy.

This release comes after the group reunited earlier this year for a UK and Ireland tour, their first since splitting in 2013. The tour, described by the band as a “celebration of Sarah, our music and our incredible fans,” paid tribute to Harding, who passed away in 2021 after a battle with breast cancer.

During the tour, archival footage of Harding was integrated into performances, creating what band member Kimberley Walsh called a “magical” atmosphere that made it feel as though Harding was still performing with them.

The girls also paid tribute to Harding during their Brighton Pride 2024 performance. Reviewing Girls Aloud at Brighton Pride, Attitude noted: “It’s surreal to see five figures on stage after Girls Alouder Sarah Harding died in 2021. Her presence, though, is felt throughout, most movingly when her isolated vocals are repeated over and over at the end of ‘Whole Lotta History’, exalted via a swooning instrumental crescendo.”

Girls Aloud tour highlights

Tickets for the group’s May-June 2024 tour sold out within minutes, underscoring their enduring popularity and the impact of Harding’s memory on fans

Cheryl spoke to BBC News last year about the emotional decision to reunite: “It hasn’t felt right, until now, to do anything without her. But now we feel strong enough, emotionally.”

Girls Aloud also announced highlights of their recent tour will air on ITV on 17 November, marking what would have been Harding’s 43rd birthday.

Check out Girls Aloud’s 23 singles ranked in order of greatness, as chosen by Attitude.