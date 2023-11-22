Girls Aloud confirm 2024 reunion tour dedicated to Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud have confirmed they will be making an epic comeback next year, with a tour in the works.

The beloved group split up back in 2013, after becoming the UK’s biggest-selling girl band of the century.

In recent days, fans have seen Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh tease a comeback on their social media accounts.

Today (22nd November) it’s been confirmed there’s a tour on the way, to celebrate 21 years of Girls Aloud; much to the delight of fans.

“We’re so excited to announce that we will be touring the UK & Ireland in May and June 2024. A celebration of Sarah, our music and our incredible fans.

“We can’t wait to sing and dance with you all once again. Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine & Nicola 💋,” they wrote on Instagram.

Harding, who was the band’s fifth member, died aged 39 in 2021, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Cheryl told the BBC: “It hasn’t felt right, until now, to do anything without her. But now we feel strong enough, emotionally.”

Kimberley added: “For us, it will feel very much like she’s there. She came alive on stage.

“That was the happiest she ever was. With grief, there’s definitely a shift where it’s like, ‘OK, you’re ready to celebrate that person.’”

The girls have ruled out new music, with Cheryl telling Vogue: “We couldn’t because Sarah wouldn’t be included in that newness.

Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Cole and Kimberley Walsh. (Image: Alamy)

“This is about celebrating the 20 years we’ve all had. So the tour has got to be inclusive of Sarah because she’s such a massive part of our make-up.

“It will never feel like the old Girls Aloud again but we’ve reached a point where we’re ready to celebrate all of it. Sarah included.”

Tickets for The Girls Aloud show will go on general sale on Friday, 1 December.

Fans can sign up here for exclusive pre-sale, which begins on Wednesday, 29 November.

Full list of UK and Ireland tour dates below:

Sat 18 May – 3Arena Dublin

Mon 20 May – SSE Arena Belfast

Thurs 23 May & Fri 24 May – Manchester AO Arena

Mon 27 May – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 31 May & Sat 1 Jun – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tues 4 Jun – Aberdeen P&J Live

Sat 8 Jun – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Weds 12 Jun – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 15 Jun – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tues 18 Jun – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sat 22 & Sun 23 Jun – London The O2

Sat 29 Jun – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena