Girls Aloud tease fans with an ‘extra special show’ at Brighton Pride

Go girls g-g-go go go! Ahead of their headline set at Brighton & Hove Pride Girls Aloud has teased us with “an extra special show” featuring “a few surprises.”

The ‘Sound of the Underground’ singers – Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, and Cheryl – will perform at the Brighton & Hove Pride FABULOSO fundraiser event on Saturday 3 August. Mika will headline the same stage on Sunday 4 August.

Speaking to Attitude exclusively ahead of Brighton & Hove Pride the girls shared how excited they were to perform.

“We are beyond excited to perform at Brighton Pride,” said Kimberley. “It’s our biggest and final show of the year and the first time performing at Pride as a band! Singing to 40,000 people is gonna be such a beautiful moment. We know it’s the summer’s ultimate party and we can’t wait.”

The show follows a successful UK tour celebrating 21 years of the band. Throughout the tour the girl group sang many of their most iconic hits including ‘Untouchable’, ‘The Promise’, and ‘Wake Me Up’.

“The LGBTQ+ community has always shown such love to Girls Aloud and that love is mutual”

However, it appears the girls have been saving (ahem!) something kinda ooooh for the Brighton & Hove Pride audience. Nicola teased: “The show is going to have a few surprises. We’ve added some songs that we didn’t perform on the tour that we’re doing just for Brighton Pride. Of course the show will also still include all the big hits that we’ve loved singing on the road this year.”

Nadine added: “When we were putting the show together we knew we had to add some extra special moments as it’s an extra special show.” She also said: “The LGBTQ+ community has always shown such love to Girls Aloud and that love is mutual.”

The tour also saw poignant tributes to Sarah Harding, the fifth member of the band who passed away in 2021 following a battle with breast cancer.

Touching on that, Cheryl told Attitude: “We’ve loved touring this year. It’s been so incredible getting to see so many people across the UK and Ireland. We’ve genuinely loved every minute of it and have really appreciated the chance to honor Sarah in such a special way. We now have memories that will last a lifetime.”

Joining Girls Aloud and Mika at Brighton & Hove Pride will be Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, S Club, as well as Gabrielle, among others.