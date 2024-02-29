Brighton Pride 2024 lineup announced: Girls Aloud and Mika to headline

The full Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 lineup has been revealed, with Girls Aloud and Mika headlining the event between Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August.

Joining them on the Brighton & Hove Pride FABULOSO main stage will be Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, S Club and Gabrielle, in the two-day event in Brighton’s Preston Park.

Girls Aloud will be Saturday’s headliners of the Brighton & Hove Pride FABULOSO fundraiser event, while Mika will be Sunday’s headline act.

The lineup for Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 so far (Image: Provided)

Also confirmed are Peaches, Fat Tony, Beth McCarthy, Princess Superstar, DJ Paulette, Lynks, Horse Meat Disco, and Girli. Joining them will be Kevin Aviance, Björn Again, and Danny Beard, with more acts to come.

As well as the main stage, the FABULOSO event will include its usual array of diverse spaces. These include the Pride Dance Tent, Beefmince Dance Tent, Cabaret Big Top, Diva Dance Tent, Polyglamorous, the Cocoa Butter Club Stage, Queertown and more.

Brighton & Hove Pride Parade

Meanwhile, the Brighton & Hove Pride LGBTQ+ Community Day Parade will open the weekend under this year’s theme of JOY: celebrating life, spirit, and resilience.

The Brighton & Hove Pride LGBTQ+ Community Day Parade (Image: Chris Jepson)

The parade will wind through the city streets, showcasing over 100 groups and representatives of other Pride organisations. The much-loved Pride Village Party and Pride Community Day & Dog Show will also make their return.

“With over 150 LGBTQ+ artists across the weekend, we are beyond thrilled to welcome a fantastic and diverse line-up to Brighton & Hove Pride for 2024 and, with Love, Protest, Unity and JOY at the core of our community parade, we invite everyone to celebrate your true colours,” Brighton & Hove Pride managing director Paul Kemp said.

How to get tickets for Brighton & Hove Pride

The city-wide event is completely free to take part in, but you’ll need a ticket to join in the fun in Preston Park’s two-day FABULOSO festival.

Tickets range from single-day entry or a full weekend pass to VIP packages. VIP tickets get you access to the Platinum Circle close to the main stage and other perks, including a separate entrance to the park and private toilets.

Tickets are on sale for FABULOSO in the Park right now by clicking here.