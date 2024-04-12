Brighton Pride 2024: Sober Bright’huns bringing sober sass, sparkle and celebration to FABULOSO

Just when you thought Brighton Pride already had it all, the city’s Sober Bright’huns has announced it will be hosting its very own sober dance tent at this year’s festival for the first time.

This comes as the full Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 lineup has been revealed, with Girls Aloud and Mika headlining the event between Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August.

Joining them on the Brighton & Hove Pride FABULOSO main stage will be Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, S Club and Gabrielle, in the two-day event in Brighton’s Preston Park.

The lineup for Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 so far (Image: Provided)

Founded by Ian Farrell, Sober Bright’huns has been offering its Sassy sober clubbing events in Brighton every couple of months. Now, it’s taking its mission of celebrating sober joy to the biggest LGBTQ+ event in the UK.

It has also joined forces with local organisations Gay and Tonic UK, Disco Dykes Brighton, and TransSober to ensure a fabulously inclusive party for all.

“We have such a big recovery community in Brighton and I wanted to bring some sober sass to the seaside and give everyone the chance to reclaim their clubbing days in an environment that was solely focused on sobriety and joy,” Ian tells Attitude.

“The atmosphere is so different, yet, it’s anything but boring”

The Brighton resident adds that on nights out, he “would reach a point where everyone around me had gone onto a different level and it just wasn’t fun to be around. So I used to leave.

“The beauty of sober socialising is, that never happens. You are surrounded by gorgeous like-minded souls. The atmosphere is so different, yet, it’s anything but boring.”

The Sober Bright’huns tent will be a space for people in recovery, the sober curious, and anyone “respectful of the sober lifestyle” to come together and dance the day away. Ian adds that Sober Bright’huns is an inclusive space, stating that “addiction and problems with substances are gender blind, sexuality blind and race blind. It affects any one of us.”

The tent will feature “sexy AF dancers, DJs (including Ian himself) sparkles, awesome music, a fully stocked, completely alcohol-free bar, and HUGE amounts of sober Sass. We intend on serving the new face of sobriety.”

How to get tickets for Brighton & Hove Pride

Brighton & Hove Pride tickets are available right now. Though the city-wide event is completely free to take part in, you’ll need a ticket to join in the fun in Preston Park’s two-day FABULOSO festival.

Tickets range from single-day entry or a full weekend pass to VIP packages. VIP tickets get you access to the Platinum Circle close to the main stage and other perks, including a separate entrance to the park and private toilets.

Tickets are on sale for FABULOSO in the Park right now by clicking here.