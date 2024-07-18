Ginny Lemon Bitter review: A zesty blend of on-brand chaos and avant-garde antics

Ginny Lemon, the non-binary sensation perhaps known best for their unforgettable exit on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, was never going to come onstage at the Soho Theatre and lip sync a few Taylor Swift numbers in a bikini for 60 minutes. Thank God. Instead, we got a chaotic, absurd, and always avant-garde one-hour performance from this West Midland icon’s one-person show Ginny Lemon: Bitter.

From the outset, it was clear this wasn’t going to be your typical drag show. Ginny kicked things off with a wordless display, methodically emptying a bag full of lemons onto the stage before nonchalantly tucking into a packet of Skips while sitting on the edge of the stage. This set the tone for an evening that balanced on the knife-edge between the absurd and the profound.

The bulk of the performance consisted of Lemon’s idiosyncratic take on 90s dance classics. Rather than belting out the tunes, they opted for a mumbled delivery that transformed familiar hits into something entirely new and delightfully off-kilter. Between songs, Ginny peppered the show with hilarious anecdotes while swigging a vodka-coke, maintaining a frenetic energy that kept the audience on their toes.

While chaos reigned supreme throughout much of the performance, it felt very much by design. The seemingly haphazard structure perfectly complements Ginny’s established persona, creating an atmosphere of controlled mayhem that is utterly captivating.

Ginny’s interaction with the audience was the highlight, venturing into the crowd to encourage sing-alongs and spark impromptu conversations. At one point, they tossed packets of Skips into the audience, which were promptly opened and munched on by audience members throughout the rest of the show – a surreal touch that added to the overall sense of community and shared experience.

The audience itself was a testament to Ginny’s place in the alternative drag scene. East London nightlife regulars were out in force, with familiar faces like A Man to Pet and Princess Julia dotted throughout the crowd. Rebecca More of Cock Destroyers notoriety and Kate Butch from Drag Race UK were also spotted, both thoroughly enjoying themselves. This mix of established performers and underground icons in the audience reflected the unique space Ginny Lemon occupies in the drag world – perhaps too offbeat for the mainstream, yet drawing respect from the fringes of queer performance art.

Despite the overall lighthearted tone, the show wasn’t without its poignant moments. Ginny closed the night with an original track that showcased a more vulnerable side to their artistry, providing a touching counterpoint to the evening’s earlier hijinks.

In lesser hands, such a mishmash of elements could have fallen flat. However, Ginny’s undeniable charisma and commitment to their craft elevated the show into something truly special. Indeed, Ginny Lemon: Bitter is a riotous and utterly unique experience whose only downside is its brevity. At just 60 minutes, one can’t help but crave more of Ginny Lemon’s delightfully absurd world.

