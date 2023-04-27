10 rare or previously unseen photos of George Michael that are beyond amazing

A collection of rare and previously unseen photographs of George Michael is going on display in London this week.

Taken by celebrity photographer Brian Aris, the images show the ‘Faith’ singer at various points in his life and career.

GEORGE MICHAEL, ‘STUDIO SESSION, NO.III ’(Image: © Brian Aris London) ‘THE FIRST SESSION,

STUDIO PORTRAIT, NO.I’ (Image: © Brian Aris London) GEORGE MICHAEL, ‘ST. TROPEZ, NO.III’ (Image: © Brian Aris London) GEORGE MICHAEL, PAULA YATES, ‘NELSON MADELA 70TH BIRTHDAY AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, BACKSTAGE’(Image: © Brian Aris London) ‘NELSON MANDELA 70TH BIRTHDAY AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, LIVE ON STAGE, NO.II’ (Image: © Brian Aris London) ‘THE LIVE PERFORMER, NO.I’ (Image: © Brian Aris London)

Also appearing in a new coffee table book named Celebrating George Michael, the photos show him in his Wham! days right through to his appearance at Wembley Stadium for Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday.

The exhibition at Proud Galleries in West London runs from Friday 28 April to Saturday 27 May 2023, and is free to enter.

A preview opening and book signing takes place today, Thursday 27 April, from 6pm to 9pm. RSVP is required.

‘AN EASIER AFFAIR, STUDIO PORTRAIT’ (Image: © Brian Aris London)

The exhibition will also feature photos of other rock and pop icons such as David Bowie and Blondie’s Debbie Harry.

“Superb promotional studio shots”

“As a photographer I had the privilege of working with many of the greatest and most iconic music business superstars of the past 50 years,” Aris tells Attitude.

‘RED LASER, CLOSE UP’ (Image: © Brian Aris London)

“And among a roll call that ranges from The Beatles to Bowie, from the Stones to Sting and from Elton John to Debbie Harry, one of those with whom I most enjoyed spending time in the studio was George Michael.”

Javier Robledo, Gallery Director, added: “This month we are absolutely elated to team up with celebrity photographer Brian Aris, who will be staging a solo photography show celebrating the extraordinary life and career of one of the best-selling musicians of all time, George Michael.

(Image: © Brian Aris London)

“Excitingly, we will be unveiling as part of Aris’s exhibition a series of previously unseen photographs depicting George Michael for his music video An Easier Affair (2006), and live on stage at Nelson Mandela birthday in London’s Wembley Stadium (1988).

“Also, posing next to Sting and Bob Geldof for Band Aid (1984), among a couple of other superb promotional studio shots.”

‘ST. TROPEZ, NO.II’ (Image: © Brian Aris London)

For more information, visit the Proud Galleries website.