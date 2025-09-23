Gay singer Duc Phuc crowned winner of Russia’s Eurovision rival, the Intervision Song Contest

Gay Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc won the Intervision Song Contest on Saturday (20 September), held in Moscow, marking a monumental moment for LGBTQ+ representation on Russian TV.

Vietnam was among more than 20 countries participating in the event, which was broadcasted live on Russian television and across parts of Asia, Africa, South America and Europe.

The victory of a publicly queer artist in Russia, where strict laws ban the promotion of homosexuality and LGBTQ+ advocacy is classified as extremist, has drawn international attention.

The contest, originally created during the Soviet era, was relaunched in 2022 after Russia was banned from the Eurovision Song Contest following its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, said that including Russia could damage the competition’s reputation “in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine.”

According to Reuters, president Vladimir Putin described the revival as a celebration of “traditional family values” and said he was confident Intervision would become “one of the most recognisable and beloved events in the world.”

Ukraine’s foreign ministry criticised the event, calling it “an instrument of hostile propaganda and a means of whitewashing the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation”. Kyiv described the 2025 song contest as politically motivated.

Duc Phuc’s winning performance was inspired by a Vietnamese folktale about a king renowned for repelling an enemy army.

The Vietnamese singer is well known for his viral music video ‘More Than Love’, a gay love story that has over 125 million views.

A jury representing participating countries crowned him the strongest act, awarding him a cash prize of 30 million roubles (around £26,661) and a trophy which the winner posed with on his Instagram.

On Eurovision, the winner said that it had once been won by “a bearded man in a dress”, seemingly referring to 2014 winner, Austrian singer Conchita Wurst.

Kyrgyzstan placed second, with Qatar finishing third. Russia’s Yaroslav Dronov, known as “Shaman,” asked the jury to disregard his performance, citing Moscow’s status as host city. Organisers said Saudi Arabia has agreed to host next year’s contest.

Saturday’s competition featured acts from countries Russia considers friendly, including Belarus, Cuba, South Africa, the UAE and Venezuela.

The US participant, Australian-born singer Vassy, withdrew at the last minute due to “political pressure from the government of Australia.”

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the contest was important for “preserving traditions and national cultures, as well as religious, spiritual and moral constructs”.

Under Russia’s ‘gay propaganda’ law, public expressions promoting non-heterosexual relationships – such as displaying a rainbow pride flag in person or online, or speaking about gender transition – are punishable by administrative fines or detention of up to 15 days.

Repeated offences may lead to criminal prosecution, with potential prison sentences of up to four years.